Flamengo: Diego Ribas manifests for the 1st time about the current moment with Paulo Sousa at Flamengo

Author of one of the goals in the rout, the midfielder spoke about his performance and also in relation to the coach at Rubro-Negro

THE Flamengo got his first major victory of this season, “passing the tractor” over Nova Iguaçu, in the 7th round of the Campeonato Carioca, winning by 5 to 0 and giving hope that the work is starting to gear up. The team led by Paulo Sousa had great performances, especially Arrascaeta, who shone.

In addition to the ace, Diego Ribas, at 36 years old, continues to prove his worth with the red-black shirt, so much so that he left the bench and closed the rout by scoring the last goal in the “massacre”. After the final whistle, shirt 10 gave a curious answer when commenting on the team’s performance with Paulo Sousa and its importance in the clubwhere he has been since the 2016 season, being one of the leaders.

“With all due respect to our opponents, but we have a wonderful squad. And being part of this cast is a great pride for me. Every season is a victory, to be here again with the Sacred Mantle, playing, having fun. It really is a great pleasure to score even better goals. So it was complete”started, completing:

“I’m here if I have to, he doesn’t need to, but I’m here to make his job easier (Paulo Sousa). It’s a cast that likes to learn, to work. We are on the right way. I’m satisfied with the team, with Paulo’s work and with me too“he concluded, in an interview with the “Cariocão Play” channel, showing that his importance tends to go beyond the four lines, especially for leadership.

That way, even if you already have your eye on the first decision of 2022, which will be against Atlético-MG for the Supercopa do Brasil, next Sunday (20), the Mais Querido will have Madureira, for the 7th round of Carioca, as their next appointment. The game will be held at 3:30 pm, this Wednesday (16), at Conselheiro Galvão Stadium.