Fluminense performances: Cano scores one more, and Arias is the best on the field against Portuguesa | fluminense

Second game as a starter, second goal for the Argentine. Cano appeared little in the first half, leaving the area a lot to help with the creation and had no chance of scoring. But in the final stage he showed why he is the top scorer and scored the winning goal with a beautiful body turn in the area and a conscious finish. He had other kicks that came close but didn’t take as much danger. Note: 7.0.
He returned to play after three matches on the bench and played as a midfielder floating between the midfield and the left side. But he showed a bit of a lack of rhythm. He started off, missed some passes, but gradually entered the game and participated in two great chances in the first half, one serving Nonato in the area and another fixing for Martinelli to kick the post. In the final stage he no longer appeared as much. Note: 6.0.
The Colombian has been proving with each game why he has been cutting the line with Abel Braga. He took the chance to start very well and was the best on the field playing as a kind of second striker. He constantly pressured Portuguesa to release the ball and created numerous chances. He just wasn’t “perfect” because he missed a great chance to score in the end, after Luiz Henrique’s pool. Already tired, his leg was heavy and he kicked badly, on top of the goalkeeper. Note: 7.5.
In his second game with the tricolor shirt, the defender had a very safe defensive performance and even appeared in the attack. He was decisive with the deflection of the head, in the rehearsed play from the side, which turned into an assist for Cano’s goal. Note: 6.5.
- Fábio (GOAL): 6.0
- David Duarte (ZAG): 6.5
- Manoel (ZAG): 6.0
- Luccas Claro (ZAG): 6.0
- Calegari (LAD): 6.5
- Martinelli (VOL): 6.5
- Nonato (VOL): 6.5
- Nathan (MEI): 6.0
- Cris Silva (LAE): 6.0
- Arias (ATA): 7.5
- Pipe (ATA): 7,
- Luiz Henrique (ATA): 6.0
- Yago (VOL): 5.5
- Willian Mustache (ATA): 5.5
- Goose (MEI): no grade
