FN ACTIONS: Gatito is the best in Botafogo’s victory over Vasco; Carli and Erison stand out

GATITO FERNÁNDEZ: 9.0

He closed the goal and guaranteed the victory of Botafogo

DANIEL BORGES: 6.5

He played well in general and gave a dangerous cross to Maranhão. In the end, it left a lot of space

JOEL CARLI: 7.5

One monster at the top, won them all. Responsible for leaving the ball, opted for long throws or shots

KANU: 7.0

Withdrew Vasco’s attack and cut dangerous balls

HUGO: 5.5

He had work on the marking, but he did well in important cuts. did not attack

BARRETO: 6.0

Tried to protect and give dynamics with the ball

BRENO: 6.5

A little better, moved more and tried to play

RAI: 6.0

Could participate more, because it has quality. Showed intelligence in the origin of the goal

LUIZ FERNANDO: 5.0

He even ran, but he made a lot of mistakes in decision making and produced little

DIEGO GONÇALVES: 7.0

Another assist against Vasco. It’s the best offensive piece, but it can appear more

ERISON: 7.5

Lots of race and delivery. Crowned with the winning goal

JONATHAN SILVA: 6.5

It went in well, closing the left side

FABINHO: 6.0

He entered more on the right, ran and fought, but left spaces

JUNE: 5.5

Quality in two releases, but lacked more dynamics and participation

MARANHÃO: 6.5

Pilhado, entered with will, almost scored a goal with his head and another with his foot

LUCAS MEZENGA: 6.0

Closed as midfielder and defender

LUCIO FLAVIO: 6.5

He didn’t invent the lineup, he kept the team’s style and came out with the victory. The changes were more about holding back than trying to score the second goal. Took a risk but won