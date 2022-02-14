Focus Bulletin: Market raises Selic forecast to 12.25% this year and sees higher inflation

– THE The market raised the outlook for the basic interest rate at the end of this year, after the Central Bank left open the course of the Selic and amidst inflationary pressure, at the same time that it increased the forecast for the rise in prices. .

The Focus survey released by the BC this Monday showed that economists consulted began to calculate the Selic rate now at 12.25% at the end of 2022, against a rate of 11.75% predicted the previous week. For 2023, it follows the Selic estimate at 8.0%.

The BC raised the Selic by 1.5 percentage points for the third consecutive time at the beginning of the month, to 10.75% per year, indicating a reduction in the pace of adjustment at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in March.

NoLast week, the minutes of the meeting showed the monetary authority’s concern with the adoption of fiscal policies that seek to control inflation in the short term, in a document interpreted by the market as harsh, although it did not advance in information on the percentage of monetary tightening which will be adopted at the next board meeting.

The Focus also pointed out that the expectation for the rise of the IPCA this year increased by 0.06 percentage point, going to 5.5%, while, for next year, it follows at 3.5%.

The center of the official inflation target for 2022 is 3.5% and for 2023 it is 3.25%, always with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points more or less.

Consumer inflation in Brazil started 2022 in a slowdown but with the highest rate for the month of January in six years, 0.54%, going to 10.38% in the accumulated in 12 months.

For the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the growth estimate followed at 0.3% for 2022, but fell to 1.5% in 2023, from 1.53% before.

