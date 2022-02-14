Former anti-vaccine leader regrets: ‘many deaths on our consciences’ – International

During the most severe period of the pandemic, the Italian doctor participated in events called ‘day without fear’ (photo: Youtube/La7 Attualit) The Italian doctor Pasquale Bacco, 49, who stood out negatively for ignoring the risks of the new coronavirus, regretted it. In an interview with the website ‘El Mundo’, Bacco said: “we have been great cowards, all of us anti-vaccinations”.

And he went on: “We were big bastards, I don’t hide it, that’s the truth. One day we should be responsible for these things. Unfortunately. That’s why I apologized to everyone, but this forgiveness is useless.”

During the most severe period of the pandemic, the Italian doctor participated in events called ‘day without fear’, when he lectured to hundreds of people with a lot of conspiracy theory and disinformation. Asked when he changed his mind, he replied:

“When I saw a 29-year-old boy die of COVID-19. He had the videos of my rallies at the unvaccinated demonstrations on his cell phone. The family told me he was my fan. They didn’t tell me in anger, on the contrary, and that hurt me even more. I feel the death was my fault. And the thing still bothers me today. It was not a creed to me. When I saw reality with my own eyes, I realized I was wrong.”

Now, Paquale Bacco says he is trying to make amends for his mistakes. “I try to make people open their eyes. I got vaccinated, I’m suspended from the medical order for six months and I didn’t appeal because I feel like I was. Being anti-vaccine can be a business and the opportunity turns a man into a thief”, he concludes.

To date, more than five million people have died from COVID-19 worldwide.