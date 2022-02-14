Four years after stab, Bolsonaro releases post-surgery video

Bolsonaro
Bolsonaro publishes post-surgery video, recorded in 2018 (photo: Twitter/Play)

Four years after being stabbed during a campaign act, in Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais, and a few months before the official start of the 2022 election campaign, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took up the subject again by sharing a video of his post-surgery recovery. The recording was published on his profile on Twitter, this Monday (14/2). “I didn’t remember speaking after waking up from the 1st surgery at Santa Casa de Juiz de Fora / MG, and I didn’t even know this video existed”, he wrote.

The images, although Bolsonaro claims he does not remember, are not unpublished and were first published the day after the attack, on September 7, 2018. The video was recorded by Senator Magno Malta and published by the website O Antagonista.

The subject quickly became one of the most talked about on the social network and the debate over the veracity of the stab wound back into the internet spotlight. On Twitter, the “fake” trend boosted the topic even more during the morning. The term is a reference to the word “fake”.

“We all have a mission here on earth, and that mission will be fulfilled by me, until now God wanted it that way”, said the president on the recording.

Bolsonaro also regretted his absence from the September 7, 2018 celebrations. The attack took place on the eve of the national holiday: “Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend tomorrow, but our hearts are immense. above everyone”.

“I have never harmed anyone. What has happened in my life, since I was born, a shower of stones”, added the president.

polarization

The stab taken by Bolsonaro yields theories, whether between the left or right. While the Bolsonarist base strives not to let the issue be forgotten, the opposition argues that the insistence on the issue is an electoral strategy.

No Twitter, o deputado federal Paulo Pimenta (PT/RS), lder da Bancada do partido em 2018 e 2019, definiu a publicao de Bolsonaro como “desespero”.

“Bolsonaro is so desperate that he is trying to implement a kind of Cohen Tabajara Plan. He resurrects Fakeada to try to take a last breath in the face of imminent defeat”, wrote the deputy. “The truth is that the militia is the worst president in the history of Brazil,” he added.

investigation

The investigation investigating the case was reopened by the Federal Police (PF) in November last year. The investigation was resumed after the green light from the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1), in Brasília.

So far, the first two inquiries have concluded that the author of the attack, Adlio Bispo de Oliveira, acted alone and without principals.

