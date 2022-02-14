Fruit scam in Mercadão is unusual and abusive tactic, says director of Procon-SP

According to Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP, the “fruit coup” applied in the São Paulo Municipal Market is an unusual tactic in Brazil and that abusive practices demonstrate several violations of the Consumer Defense Code.

Capez also states that this tactic is more practiced in European countries, where people are pushed into stores, violates consumer rights and is subject to fines.

In a report published by the news portal R7, many customers registered complaints on social networks and on tourism pages against the sellers of fruit stalls. The reports are similar, initially they are well attended by the sellers, who offer samples of beautiful and diverse fruits to try.

In the meantime, the vendors make trays and then force the customer to purchase the products at abusive prices between R$300.00 and R$500.00 for a small number of fruits. If the customer refuses to pay, he is mistreated, offended and even threatened.

According to Procon-SP, the “fruit blow” directly violates at least two articles of Consumer Law:

Article 6 – Determines protection against misleading and abusive advertising, and coercive and unfair commercial procedures;

Article 39 – Preventing abusive practices against consumers.

Violations of these articles are subject to a fine ranging from R$20.00 to R$250 thousand, depending on the tent’s billing.

In addition, there are several rules that the establishment must follow with regard to price, one of them is to inform the value before the purchase is made and also to put the values ​​in the simplest possible way for customers.

Procon-SP also states that the fruits offered for tasting, without the consumer asking for it, are taken as a free sample and cannot be charged.

For those who fall for the “fruit scam” or feel coerced, Fernando Capez says that the ideal is to contact the legal authorities.

For those who fall for the coup or feel threatened, Capez explains that the ideal is always to rely on the authorities. You can enter the Procon-SP website and file a complaint electronically and the agency will be in charge of finding the address of the tent and if there is violence, it is necessary to file a police report.

The contract between the Municipality of São Paulo and the Novo Mercado Municipal Consortium, which encompasses the São Paulo Municipal Market and the Kinjo Yamato Market, which are located in the central region of the city, was signed in April 2021 and is valid for 25 years.

However, the “fruit coup” takes place years before the concessionaire takes over the site.

A profile on the social network, Instagram, was recently created with the name “coup_do_mercado_sp”, to publicize the constraints practiced against customers in the Mercadão. The profile already has more than 1,300 followers and 68 publications, most of which tell stories about the “fruit coup”.

In other social networks, such as Facebook and Twitter and the TripAdvisor website, where tourists share experiences, there are also several complaints about abusive values ​​and past embarrassments.

What does the company responsible for Mercadão say about the “Fruit Coup”?

Mercado SP SPE SA, the concessionaire that has managed the Mercadão since September 2021, in a note states that it is taking action regarding the events that have been happening, in addition to the entire fruit trade sector.

The concessionaire also states that it constantly holds meetings with those in charge of the fruit stalls and reminds them of the consequences of not complying with the Internal Regulations, the contract and the legislation in force. And that fines have already been applied to tenants and continue to be, after the application of a second fine, the contract will be terminated.

The company also asks customers who experience any embarrassment or who feel coerced to report it via email. [email protected] and the necessary measures will be taken.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the channel on YouTube and on our social networks, such as Facebook, twitter, Instagramand Twitch. So, you’ll keep track of everything banks digital, credit cards, loans, fintechs and subjects related to the world of finance.