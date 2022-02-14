Futures Ibovespa operates down, on a day marked by risk aversion due to tension between Russia and Ukraine

The Ibovespa futures operates lower at the beginning of pre-market trading on Monday (14), following the main international exchanges. The contract maturing in February retreats, at 9:20 am (Brasília time), 0.36%, to 113,350 points. The day is marked by risk aversion, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine rising.

In the United States, futures are falling again, after the already strong low on Friday, when the possibility of war escalated. The Dow Jones future, around 9:10 am, is down 0.69%, the S&P 500, 0.79% and the Nasdaq, 1.03%.

In Europe, the drops are even more accentuated, since in the last trading session of last week the main stock exchanges on the continent had already closed at the time of the circulation of the most worrying news. Germany’s DAX is down 3.25%, France’s CAC 40 is down 3.55% and London’s FTSE is down 1.95%. The entire continent’s STOXX 600 is down 2.56%. The IMOEX, Russia’s main index, is down 3.34%.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Among the new news from Eastern Europe, investors are echoing the rumor that Russia does not intend to participate in a meeting with Ukraine and other Baltic countries. The initiative for the meeting came from the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday night.

This Monday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro travels to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin, despite several advice to cancel the trip. In addition to him, German President Olaf Scholz is also scheduled to travel to the country, as well as to Ukraine, in an attempt to avoid war.

“Tensions generated by Russia’s military action on the Ukrainian border are entering a potentially decisive week. Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said on Sunday that a Russian attack on Ukraine could start ‘at any moment,’” comments XP Investimentos, morning call. “As a result, volatility in the markets tends to increase again and oil prices advance rapidly.”

In addition to the greater aversion to risk, the increase in the price of oil weighs on the indices – the WTI barrel is traded in the morning at US$ 92.95 and the Brent at US$ 94.18, at the maximum in seven years, although with a slight drop this morning.

The commodity’s high should put even more pressure on inflation rates and, with it, also on interest curves around the world. In Europe, tensions with Russia caused the price of natural gas to rise by more than 5% – Putin’s country is the largest supplier of this commodity to the region.

Finally, the strong decline in the price of iron ore also weighs on the future of the Brazilian index. At the Chinese port of Dalian, a tonne of the commodity fell 6.8% to 776,500 yuan, or $122.11. The second largest economy in the world has been signaling that it intends to control commodity prices, barring “speculation”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In the local scenario, Focus brings increased perspective to Selic

In Brazil, investors also reflect on the Focus Bulletin published on Monday. The Central Bank reported that the market now sees the Selic rate at 12.25% at the end of the year, compared to 11.75% last week. Projections for the IPCA also advanced, from 5.44% to 5.50%.

The market is still monitoring the escalation of pressure on the Ministry of Economy, involving, among other things, the PEC for fuels. Over the weekend, President Jair Bolsonaro said that he is working together with Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) to reduce fuel prices.

The yield curve rises en bloc. On the short end, the DI interest yield for January 2023 rose three basis points to 12.46%. In the middle of the curve, DI rates maturing in January 2025 advance four points to 11.41%. On the long end, DIs maturing in January 2027 and January 2029 rose, respectively, two and four points, to 11.33% and 11.50%.

The future dollar is up 0.15% at R$5.280. The commercial dollar rises 0.43%, at R$5.265 in purchases and sales.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related