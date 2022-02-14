Gabriel Sara highlights delivery of São Paulo and praises Rogério Ceni: “Everybody likes him” | São Paulo

– We played a great game, from the beginning it was going very well. We conceded a goal in the detail, which we cannot continue to take. But we believe in ourselves, we believe in the team, and that was shown today. We didn’t give up until the last minute – the player told TNT Sports.

Gabriel Sara was responsible for São Paulo’s best chances in the match. In the 41st minute of the final half, he scored the equalizing goal and saw Calleri score the second six minutes later.

1 of 2 Gabriel Sara celebrates a goal for São Paulo against Ponte Preta — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Gabriel Sara celebrates a goal for São Paulo against Ponte Preta — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The result reduced the pressure on Rogério Ceni. It was the second consecutive victory. In celebration of the three points, the players hugged the coach.

At the press conference last Wednesday, Rogério Ceni said he had no relationship problems with the players, but criticized some sectors of the club that, according to him, need improvement.

– Everyone likes Roger. He is a leader for us, a guy who lived in São Paulo, he always shows us the importance of being in this club. Everyone is running and fighting together. We are a single team, and Rogério is always with us – said Sara.

A Voz da Torcida – Caio: “São Paulo and Calleri is the perfect marriage”

Vice-leader of Group B in Paulistão, with seven points, São Paulo returns to the field next Thursday, at 9:30 pm, to face Inter de Limeira, in Morumbi.

+ Watch: all about the São Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv