German chancellor goes to Moscow to try to stop Russian military action against Ukraine

BERLIN – Amid fears that the time to find a diplomatic way out and prevent military action from Russia Against the Ukraine is about to run out, the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholzyou intend to use your trip to Moscowthis Tuesday, to press Vladimir Putin not to attack the neighboring country. Before, he visits Kiev this Monday the 14th.

“We expect immediate signs of de-escalation from Moscow. A new military aggression would have dire consequences for Russia,” he tweeted. Scholz called the situation “very, very serious”.

Scholz must threaten Putin with economic sanctions and convey an image of total unity between USA, European Union (EU) and United Kingdom. On Sunday, the 13th, the chancellor promised “immediate” sanctions if the military action – which, according to US intelligence, could happen at any time, although it could also not happen – materializes.

“Should there be a military aggression against Ukraine that puts its sovereignty and territorial integrity at risk, it will lead to tough sanctions, which we have carefully prepared and which we can apply immediately with our allies in Europe and NATO,” Scholz said.

In recent weeks, Germany has drawn criticism from Ukraine and several of its Western partners for being too restrained with Moscow. This led the chancellor to lose popularity internally, due to the perception by part of the population that he acted to preserve the interests of German businessmen and was silent in defending Eastern European countries that felt threatened.

Several representatives of the German government spoke out on Sunday with a more forceful tone against Putin. This Sunday, Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that the Europe may be on the brink of war. “We could be on the brink of war in Europe. It’s absolutely oppressive and threatening,” Habeck told broadcaster RTL/NTV.

The President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, also directly blamed Russia for the possibility of a military conflict. Steinmeier – who holds a primarily ceremonial post and was re-elected on Sunday for a new five-year term – is a highly respected figure close to Scholz. The fact of accusing Moscow is not trivial.

“There is a danger of a military conflict, a war in Eastern Europe and Russia is responsible for that,” Steinmeier said, shortly after being elected with support from the centre-right and centre-left in a secret parliamentary election.

Alluding to Russia’s growing “distance” from Europe, Steinmeier, who had been at the forefront of German diplomacy for years, demanded firmness against Moscow.

“As we see, peace cannot be taken for granted, it is always necessary to act to preserve it. In dialogue, but also, when necessary, things must be said clearly, showing deterrence and determination,” she said, to applause.

Before the trip, Scholz spoke on the phone with Putin on Sunday, and during the call, according to German intelligence, he said that the concentration of some 130,000 troops near the border cannot be understood as anything other than a threat.

A German official, in conversation with journalists, said that Scholz will not offer Putin any kind of moratorium that vetoes Ukraine’s entry into NATO. The source said Scholz hopes to discuss ways to advance the implementation of the 2015 Minsk peace accords, which seek to end a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine. The official said he did not expect “concrete results, but these conversations are important”.

Before the trip to Moscow, Scholz travels to Kiev on Monday, where he meets with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. The German chancellor will likely offer more German economic aid to Ukraine, to add to the nearly €2bn (£2bn) provided since 2014.

Despite this, Germany continues to refuse to deliver “lethal” weapons to Ukraine, based on a post-World War II policy that prohibits such sales in conflict zones. It is possible that other non-lethal equipment will be provided.

US President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart on Sunday morning after ordering the complete evacuation of the two US embassies in Kiev.

The president of Ukraine invited the American head of state to pay a visit to his country in the coming days. A White House statement said Biden had made it clear the US would “respond quickly and decisively to any further Russian aggression” and the two leaders agreed on the need to continue pursuing diplomacy and military deterrence.

On Saturday, Biden spoke with Putin on the phone for an hour, but, according to the White House, he was unable to change the Russian leader’s mind. A day later, the White House Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, gave a grim analysis of the situation in a TV interview. He said an attack would likely begin with “a significant barrage of missiles and bomb attacks” leading to civilian deaths.

“Over the past 10 days, we’ve seen a dramatic acceleration in the accumulation of Russian forces and the positioning of those forces in such a way that they could launch military action at essentially any moment,” Sullivan told CBS News’ Face the Nation.

Russia denies having plans to invade Ukraine, but there were reports on Sunday of attack helicopters and troop transports being deployed near the Ukrainian border. Moscow did not respond to a formal request from Ukraine to clarify the purpose of its military actions in Belarus within the 48-hour period established by the Vienna document, an international agreement aimed at providing transparency and reducing the risk of war.

The Belarusian government responded to a similar request to the Baltic nations, but said some of the Russian units on its territory were there to protect its southern border, suggesting they would not leave on February 20, when the military exercises were supposed to end.

Dutch airline KLM said it would stop flying over Ukrainian airspace. There are reports of other airlines, including British Airways, already avoiding it.

threat from russia

Russian news agency Interfax interviewed a high-ranking official with the country’s Beloved Forces who said Russia is ready to open fire on any vessel or submarine that enters its waters illegally.

That decision, however, would only be taken by the highest level of command in the country, said the soldier, who was not identified.

On Saturday, Russia’s government said its maritime forces pursued and expelled a US submarine that was in Russian waters in the Pacific Ocean. The US denied that it was carrying out military operations in Russian waters.

Ukraine asks for meeting with Russia

Ukraine urgently demanded a meeting with Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) countries after accusing the Russian government of not sharing information about its large troop deployments across the Ukrainian border.

In a statement published on Sunday night, Ukrainian diplomacy chief Dmitro Kuleba said Russia had ignored a demand from Kiev on the Vienna Document, an OSCE text that promotes transparency measures between the Armed Forces of the 57 member countries of the organization.

“We have moved on to the next step. Ukraine convenes a meeting with Russia and all member states (from OSCE) within 48 hours to discuss the intensification and deployments of Russian troops along our border and in occupied Crimea,” Kuleba announced.

Russia “must fulfill its commitments to military transparency to reduce tensions and strengthen the security of all participating states,” he added.

Since November, Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s eastern borders, raising concern in the West, which fears a new military operation against Ukraine after the annexation of Crimea in 2014./ REUTERS, AP and AFP