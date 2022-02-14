German chancellor raises tone, promises ‘immediate’ sanctions on Russia in case of invasion – News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned on Sunday that Western sanctions against Russia could take effect “immediately” if Russia invades Ukraine.

“In the event of a military aggression against Ukraine, which would put its sovereignty and territorial integrity at risk, this would lead to tough sanctions, which we have carefully prepared and which we will be able to apply immediately with our allies in Europe and NATO,” Scholz said. eve of his trip to Kiev and, the following day, Tuesday (15), to Moscow.

On Saturday (12), US President Joe Biden warned Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the US government is ready for “all scenarios”. According to the White House representative, the impasse with Ukraine can be resolved through diplomatic or other means. – he did not specify which.

In a phone conversation, Biden also stated that the United States “will respond decisively and impose rapid costs and harsh on Russia” in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, according to the White House.

According to information from the AFP agency, a high-ranking US government official revealed that the conversation between the presidents will not bring about a “fundamental change” in terms of tensions in Ukraine.



