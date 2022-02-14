Germany warns Russia of sanctions in case of invasion

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today warned Russia of immediate sanctions and “tough reactions” if it attacks Ukraine, keeping a tough tone ahead of a meeting this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Scholz travels to Kiev tomorrow to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and to Moscow on Tuesday to meet with Putin as part of diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.

Both trips will be to probe how to secure the peace, which faces a “very, very serious threat,” Scholz said, urging Russia to de-escalate.

“A military deal against Ukraine that jeopardizes its territorial integrity and sovereignty will result in harsh reactions and sanctions that we have carefully prepared and that we can put into effect immediately, together with our allies in Europe and NATO,” Scholz said in brief comments to reporters.

The United States has said the Russian military, which has more than 100,000 troops concentrated near Ukraine, could invade at any time. Russia denies having such plans and says its actions are a response to aggression from NATO countries.

Berlin does not expect concrete results from the meetings, a government source said on Sunday.

“The chancellor will make it clear that any attack on Ukraine will have serious consequences… and that the unity between the European Union, the United States and Britain should not be underestimated,” the German government source said.