Globo postpones Elisa’s wake and prolongs David’s disgrace

In Beyond the Illusion, Davi (Rafael Vitti) may even be an illusionist, but it was Globo that performed a “magic” in the chapter of the six o’clock soap opera. aired this Saturday (12) . Originally, it was planned that all of Elisa’s (Larissa Manoela) misfortune would be resolved at once, but the edit managed to prolong the situation a little longer.

In Alessandra Poggi’s script, the character’s wake was supposed to air on the same day as her murder – the protagonist of the first phase of the plot was killed by her own father, Matias (Antonio Calloni). However, the episode ended with the hook of David behind bars, accused of the crime.

The final scene would be that of the street artist leaving the prison towards the cemetery, to say his last goodbye to his beloved, but that was all for later. So much so that the chapter only lasted 29 minutes, shorter than the usual 35 or 40.

In sequences that were also scheduled to air and will still be shown, Violeta (Malu Galli) will learn of her daughter’s death and will despair alongside her sister, Heloísa (Paloma Duarte). There will also be a clash between Matias and Isadora (Sofia Budke). The villain will accuse the girl of being responsible for the tragedy.

revolting tragedy

Elisa’s murder was the most impactful moment of the serial so far and brought viewers to tears, in addition to making them feel hatred for the villain played by Antonio Calloni.

Now, David will be unjustly condemned and will spend ten years in jail, when he will finally be able to escape. By a stroke of fate, the boy, who will assume a new identity, will meet again Isadora, now also lived by Larissa Manoela. Delighted by the resemblance between her and her older sister, the magician will strike up a romance with the young woman.

