Goalkeeper Paty expresses happiness in participating in Corinthians’ victory in the Women’s Supercup

Before the ball rolled to Corinthians and Grêmio, goalkeeper Kemelli, selected as a starter, felt pain in the warm-up. With that, Paty took the place of shirt 12 and participated directly in the Corinthians title in the first edition of the Supercopa do Brasil Feminina. At the end of the match, the champion commented on her participation.

“A butterflies in the stomach, for sure (laughs). Man, it’s indescribable. I don’t know what to say… crowd, stadium full. I’m very happy for the opportunity, and I hope it happens more often”, said the archer to the TV Globo.

In addition, the player also commented on the arrival of new competitions in Brazilian women’s football. The Women’s Supercup, as mentioned above, started this year. Unlike the men’s competition, which has only two teams, the women’s competition had the participation of eight teams and started in the quarterfinals.

“A lot (importance of having a bigger calendar), right. The more championships we have, the better. Women’s football has grown a lot and we are grateful“, he declared.

Finally, Pat explained the request for medicine during the confrontation. In the second half, the goalkeeper called the club’s medical attention and pointed to her belly.

“I felt discomfort in my stomach, I asked for a little medicine, but it was quiet, a game thing”, he concluded.

