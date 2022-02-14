GoldenEye 007 remaster could be announced in the coming weeks [RUMOR]

Launch-related achievements surfaced in Xbox LIVE databases in January

One of the most highly regarded games in the Nintendo 64 library, GoldenEye 007 may receive a new version soon. According to journalist Jeff Grubb, known for revealing details about projects that circulate behind the scenes of the industry, a The game’s remaster should be officially announced in the coming weeks.

While Nintendo was responsible for publishing the original game — at the time, it still owned the development studio RARE —, Microsoft is the one who should spearhead the new release. The information was confirmed by the VGC website, which states that the title should “revive” the game, rather than simply making the game available in its original form.

“I feel Microsoft is going to be the one to make the first announcement,” Grubb said in a guest appearance on Giant Bomb’s GrubbSnax show. “I think this game will probably come out very soon, I believe within the next few weeks”, added the journalist.

GoldenEye Achievements Have Already Appeared On Xbox LIVE

The release of a remastered version of GoldenEye 007 has already been considered for a few months: in January, achievements regarding the title were discoveries in the Xbox LIVE database. Along with it, a series of images were revealed that show the game’s possible title screen, as well as its profile within Microsoft’s systems.

While the game is among the most popular in the Nintendo 64 library, its availability on newer platforms has been complicated by legal issues. Besides the Nintendo and gives Microsoftit would be necessary to approve names such as MGM and the activision so that the original version could be re-released — the game even received a new version in 2010, replacing the actor Pierce Brosnan per Daniel Craig as agent 007.



– Continues after advertising –

The series’ rights issues were responsible for the cancellation of a remaster made for the Xbox 360whose files surfaced publicly on the internet in 2021. The project was being spearheaded by RARE and promised great fidelity to the original title, but it was canceled even before receiving an official announcement.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VGC