Goodbye time: Samsung confirms end of Note line to focus on Galaxy S and Z

The statement was made by Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, in an interview where he stated the following:

In the short term, we will focus on a two-way strategy: the flagship S-series in the first half of the year and the innovative folding line in the second half. We will continue with this strategy until there is another major breakthrough and we are working hard to make that happen.

In this way, we can understand that the Galaxy Note line is no longer part of Samsung’s launch schedule, after all it occupied a prominent place in the South Korean launches in the second half of the year, since it is now from the Z line.