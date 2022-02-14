Goodbye time: Samsung confirms end of Note line to focus on Galaxy S and Z

The statement was made by Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, in an interview where he stated the following:
In the short term, we will focus on a two-way strategy: the flagship S-series in the first half of the year and the innovative folding line in the second half. We will continue with this strategy until there is another major breakthrough and we are working hard to make that happen.
In this way, we can understand that the Galaxy Note line is no longer part of Samsung’s launch schedule, after all it occupied a prominent place in the South Korean launches in the second half of the year, since it is now from the Z line.
Therefore, we understand that the Galaxy S and Z line should incorporate features from the Note line, such as S Pen support that is already available on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and also on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, although both do not have the S Pen built-in like the occurs on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which even has a compartment to store the stylus pen.
It is interesting to note that Dr. TM Roh still claims that Samsung has ambitious plans for its smartphones as it is already working on more innovations to introduce unique devices. Will we see a Galaxy with a rollable screen or a foldable one with an S Pen slot this year? To find out, stay connected to TudoCelular.
(Updated February 13, 2022 at 7:30 am)