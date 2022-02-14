Gremio fire coach Vagner Mancini | Guild

Vagner Mancini is no longer Grêmio’s coach. The coach could not resist the boos of the crowd after the tie against Juventude and the team’s bad performances in the Campeonato Gaúcho and was fired early this Monday afternoon. The announcement was made by the vice president of football, Dénis Abrahão, in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha.

The coach was communicated by the manager during a meeting in the morning, at CT Luiz Carvalho. President Romildo Bolzan Jr. was earlier in the CT, but did not attend the meeting. According to the football vice, the decision to leave the coach was taken due to the “external environment”.

– Vagner is a sensational guy, who took the shame of having placed Grêmio in the second division, which is totally unfair. And popular pressure was very strong. Yesterday the crowd reaction was too great. And I came to the conclusion, together with the president, that the moment is for change and we are going to change now – said Denis Abrahão.

1 of 1 Vagner Mancini, Grêmio coach — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Vagner Mancini, Grêmio coach — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

In his second spell at Grêmio, Mancini led the team in 18 matches, with nine wins, three draws, six defeats and a 55.55% success rate.

The coach was hired last October to replace Luiz Felipe Scolari, with the mission of saving the team from relegation in the Brazilian Championship, and was kept in office for the 2022 season even with the confirmed fall.

The coach’s departure takes place exactly 14 years after his first dismissal from the club and with other coincidences. On February 14, 2008, he also left office during the Campeonato Gaúcho dispute, undefeated, but charged with the bad performance of the team. At the time, he commanded Grêmio in six games, with four wins and two draws. This year, there were four games, with three wins and one draw.

Check out the official statement from the Guild:

“Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense announces the dismissal of coach Vagner Mancini and his coaching staff, made up of assistant coach Regis Angelis; performance analyst Claudio Andrade; and physical preparation assistant Lucas Itaberaba.