‘He wanted to change education in Brazil’, say friends of João Carlos di Genio – 02/13/2022 – Daily life

Politicians, friends and personalities linked to education said goodbye this Sunday (13) to professor, doctor and businessman João Carlos di Genio, founder of the Unip/Objetivo group.

He died of natural causes, on Saturday night (12), at his home in Jardins, in the west of São Paulo. Di Genio would have turned 83 on the 27th.

A friend of many years, Dr. Drauzio Varella, a columnist for Folha, says that the dream of revolutionizing education brought him together with Di Genio.

The friends studied together and began a career as a preschool teacher in their youth. “I was 18 and I think he was 21 or 22. When I was 22 and he was 25 or 26, we founded the Objective course with two more doctors [Roger Patti e Tadasi Itto]. I gave the name, but he played it”, says Drauzio Varella.

At the time, Di Genio had just graduated from medical school, but he left medicine and began to dedicate himself fully to teaching. “He set up the prep course, the Colégio Objetivo, which started to have branches in several places, and then Unip. That was his life. He lived all the time for work and his work was school”, says the friend.

In Drauzio Varella’s view, Di Genio was innovative, smart, knew where the opportunities were, what and how to do it.

“He did important things, for example, when we had the prep school we were the first to put television in the classroom. We are talking about the early 1970s. Very active, he managed to organize faculties in different parts of the country.”

Life separated the professional paths of Drauzio and Di Genio, but the friendship remained. “I have a lot of affection for him. He had the head of a businessman. When you start taking care of a big company, with a lot of people, you end up moving away from people. We separated a little, but when we met it was very good. a long history.”

“We had grandiose dreams of a wonderful school, revolutionizing education in Brazil, ending illiteracy. We had these somewhat utopian pretensions, but they pushed us forward”, recalls Drauzio.

obstinate

Ricardo Tripoli, Chief Secretary of the Civil House at the City Hall of São Paulo, said that with the death of Di Genio, the country lost a reference in education. The friendship between the two began in 1978.

“When I started teaching there [no cursinho Objetivo] he practically adopted me. I went into public life practically because of his work. He was a buddy buddy, cheerful, the kind of friend you have for life. Although we had an age difference, he was very young and he thought like a young man. He was a warrior who didn’t leave a soldier lying on the road. He always helped everyone, he never left the trench. He was obstinate in what he wanted and wanted to change education in Brazil,” says Tripoli.

Tripoli says that Di Genio’s father was a surveying engineer and wanted him to study engineering. “The first course he took was with the resources of his uncle, his mother’s brother. His father thought it was an adventure. He invented the course in Brazil. In the past, you used to take the scientific course and take the entrance exam”, he says.

“He had a modern view of teaching and was always improving. I once asked him who the gifted student is. He replied ‘anyone. If you educate, see what potential and develop the person, he will be gifted’. Even after 50, 60 years, di Genio realized the young man’s difficulty and anticipated”, concludes Tripoli.

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, also mourned the death of the businessman. “Brazil and the city of São Paulo have today lost one of their main entrepreneurs and educators, with the passing of Professor João Carlos Di Genio. He dedicated his life to education and created a teaching method that is recognized throughout the country. relatives and friends our sincerest condolences.”

For the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, Di Genio was a distinguished man. “With sadness we say goodbye to Professor Dr. João Carlos di Genio. A distinguished man with an honorable history. His contributions to Brazilian education will remain a good legacy. Our condolences to the family and prayers that our God comfort them in the moment of mourning” , wrote on Twitter.

Rossieli Soares, São Paulo’s state secretary of education, compared him to a genius. “Di Genio had this surname not for nothing. With ideas ahead of his time, even having graduated as a doctor, as a born professor he dedicated himself to teaching. His legacy crossed borders. My condolences to the family”, he told the leaf.

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Gilmar Mendes, also used social media to pay tribute. “I express deep sorrow for the death of Professor João Carlos di Genio, one of the greatest promoters of education in the country. A great education enthusiast, Di Genio inspired his projects to make his students’ dreams come true. My condolences to friends and family”, he wrote.

The president of the SEB Group (Brazilian Education System) also mourned the death. For Chaim Zaher, the educator was a revolutionary man.

“Brazil woke up less intelligent today. He left us one of the most brilliant men of his generation, a true revolutionary in education: João Carlos di Genio. Everything I know about education, I learned from him, based on his example. of having been a disciple of an innovative, visionary and achiever master”, he says.

Zaher remembers his friend’s generosity. “He was all that, yes, and generous too. He always encouraged me, even when I acquired the COC educational systems, an institution that, at the time, was a competitor of Colégio Objetivo. to be followed in education.”

“Having a high IQ, Di Genio designed schools for gifted and especially skilled children, even making use of technology. He rightly said that intelligence and talent should be treated as the greatest wealth of a country”, he concludes.