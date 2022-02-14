health crisis strengthens ties between Brazilians and the health system – Agência AIDS

Last Tuesday, publicist Anna Sant’Anna went with her husband, Charles Nobili, and their two children, Conrado, 9, and Francisco, 7, to get a vaccine against Covid-19 at a health post in Vila Madalena, in São Paulo. On the way out, the eldest asked his parents:

“But don’t you have to pay?”

A good and free service is still something that causes surprise in Brazil, but it is what families like Anna and Charles have found in the Unified Health System (SUS). Recognizing the importance of the system in assisting victims of the pandemic and in the vaccination campaign, the population began to value the SUS as never before in the history of the country.

“We are aware of the queues, delays and precarious conditions in many places. So, we use the private system, but after this great experience at the health centers, I intend to start using it for occasional things, even though I have health insurance,” says Anna.

The approach of Brazilians to the system is reflected in the 2021 Social Confidence Index, from Ipec, a research institute that succeeded Ibope, which points to a significant growth in reliability in the public service: on a scale from 0 to 100 — in which zero means “no confidence” and one hundred, “absolute confidence” — the SUS had an index of 45 in the survey carried out in 2019. In the 2020 survey, the number jumped to 56 and, last year, it was 57. Since the index passed to be evaluated, in 2009, the system only achieved more than 50 points in the last two years.

The SUS is the largest public system in the country, with around 60,000 outpatient units and 6,000 hospital units. Each year, 150 million medical consultations are carried out.

Reunion

Flávio Dana, 59, a musician from Rio de Janeiro, left this gigantic network for more than 20 years, when his daughters followed the childhood vaccination schedule. Last year, he returned to the system to take his first dose against Covid at a post in Sepetiba, where he also took his father. With his mother, he went to a drive-thru station in Barra da Tijuca. Then came second and third doses. The service passed every time.

“I was surprised. I was impressed by the ability to organize. I witnessed the competence of the SUS to meet a great demand”, says the musician.

The family gained confidence and, when his wife needed to be tested for Covid, he decided to look for a health center instead of a private hospital. The test result was positive, as was the medical care received.

Part of the population only has contact with the SUS for childhood vaccination, yet many prefer private clinics. For infectious disease specialist and pediatrician Renato Kfouri, president of the Immunization Department of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, there are differences between the vaccines offered in the public and private network: some are not available in the SUS (such as meningitis B), others are outdated in the public system (pneumonia and whooping cough) and others, restricted to specific age groups.

“Even when the vaccines are the same, such as yellow fever, measles, chickenpox, there are people who do not want to go to the health center and prefer the private one for reasons of environment”, says Kfouri.

But, in addition to the polio vaccine, the droplet vaccine, only immunizations against Covid-19 are exclusive to SUS. This was essential for the coverage to be comprehensive and equitable, as the number of doses available is also limited.

For physician Lígia Bahia, a specialist in Public Health at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), it was clear to society as a whole that, if there is a good public offer, everyone will want to join.

“In the eyes of the Brazilian population, it was evident that without SUS in this pandemic we would be chipped. In the health emergency, the SUS was there. You can’t keep saying that private is good and public is bad. There are private and private and public and public”, says Bahia, citing excellence not only in vaccination, but also in testing in some cities, such as Rio, and in patient care.

On the other hand, the explosion of sick people from all social classes opened up the ills of the private system. Suddenly, there were endless queues and a lack of important supplies in the fight against infection in the best hospitals in the country.

Doctor Luis Fernando Paes Leme, director of the Municipal Hospital Vereador José Storopolli, in São Paulo, witnessed in his daily life the gratitude of the population towards his colleagues.

“All my life I worked in the SUS. We always fight hard to provide a service of excellence, and the pandemic has highlighted our work. We have received numerous compliments from patients, including families of people who did not survive, but who recognize the efforts of our teams to perform the best work possible. I saw many professionals giving their all. People are looking for SUS and SUS is providing the answer they need. Many people had never used the system and are now finding out”, celebrates the doctor.

Nurse Jurema da Silva Herbas Palomo, director of the Nursing coordination at the Instituto do Coração e São Paulo (InCor) felt that the population’s trust in professionals grew as the coronavirus advanced.

“We had a patient who spent almost six months with us in the hospital. He had a major lung impairment and needed a transplant. However, he remained lucid throughout and always made a point of thanking the team who took care of him. His joy and recognition did us a lot of good,” says Palomo.

National Heritage

For the president of Instituto Locomotiva, Renato Meirelles, who has studied public health for 20 years, with the pandemic, the need for SUS for the survival of Brazilians was wide open. And, with that, the defense of the system was no longer made only by intellectuals, medical scholars and the lower classes, and started to be made by the population as a whole.

“People saw the sacrifices of front-line professionals to save lives and realized that they were being treated on an equal footing with those who have private insurance. The need and importance of the SUS became wide open and there was now a defense against those who attacked the system. The population understood that the SUS belongs to the state, it is a national heritage”, says Meirelles.

The Unified Health System was created in the 1988 Constitution and, for some, it is its main brand and great novelty: a universal public policy. The SUS united the National Institute of Medical Assistance for Social Security (Inamps), aimed at those with a formal contract, and the municipal, state, federal and philanthropic public networks.

In addition to its promising beginnings, it had great prominence at specific times, with actions such as the creation of generic drugs and the offering of cocktails against AIDS. But, if one of the principles was to strengthen primary health, it ran into several obstacles, in addition to the contingency of funds, such as the difficulty of attracting doctors to certain regions.

“SUS has many difficulties: endless lines, difficulties with exams, late diagnoses, there is a lot to do. We have advanced more in the symbolic plane, in the valorization of the SUS, in the understanding of what a public policy is, than in fact in everyday life. We will come out of the pandemic, however, with a positive legacy and strength to encourage improvement”, says Ligia Bahia.

Source: The globe