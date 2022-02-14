“Hello Braz”; Flamengo receives ‘discount’ of R$30 million to close with reinforcement of Paulo Sousa’s dreams

The Portuguese coach does not hide that there are deficiencies in the Rubro-Negro squad, which need to be filled through signings

This Sunday (13), Flamengo not only won, but also convinced Nova Iguaçu by 5-0, in Volta Redonda, for the 6th round of the Carioca Championship. With the result, Fla jumped to the vice-leadership of the State with 13 points conquered in six matches. Off the field, the red-black board works to reinforce the squad commanded by Paulo Sousa, who does not hide that there are deficiencies that need to be filled through hiring.

And one of the names that has been aired at Mengão is Thiago Mendes, who belongs to Lyon, from France. The defensive midfielder, who can also play further up the midfield, was revealed by the base categories of Goiás and accumulates a spell at São Paulo, where he stood out before being transferred to European football. This season, the 29-year-old has played 18 Ligue 1 games, including 10 as a starter, and has already scored one goal and averaged 1.2 tackles per game.

A former interest of Flamengo, Lyon even asked for 10 million euros (about R$60 million) to sell Thiago Mendes in the middle of last season, a value that was not accepted by the red board. As the midfielder has a contract until mid-2023, Mengão returned to invest in the business, considering a loan until the end of this year with a purchase option fixed at 8.5 million euros (approximately R$50.5 million), according to the journalist Venê Casagrande.

As the French club only accepts to transfer the player permanently, the proposal was refused. However, according to information from Jorge Nicola, Flamengo received a ‘discount’ of R$30 million to settle the purchase of Thiago Mendes, reinforcement of Paulo Sousa’s dreams: “There should not be a deal for less than 5 million euros. This is equivalent to more or less R$30 million”, informed the journalist through his YouTube channel.