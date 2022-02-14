How Bolsonaro’s visit to Putin is seen in Russia

Abhishek Pratap 18 seconds ago News Comments Off on How Bolsonaro’s visit to Putin is seen in Russia 0 Views

  • Leandro Prazeres, Petr Koslov and Katheryna Khinkulova
  • BBC News Brazil and BBC News Russia in Moscow

Bolsonaro scratches his head

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Bolsonaro’s visit comes at a time of tension between Russia and the United States.

The meeting between President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Wednesday (16/02), is seen in the country as an opportunity for Moscow to take advantage of the recent “cooling” in relations between Brazil and the United States. . Bolsonaro, on the other hand, seeks to show strength amid the difficulties he will face in this year’s elections.

The assessment is by Russian experts consulted by BBC News Brazil and the BBC’s Russian service. For them, Bolsonaro is practically unknown in the country and seen as a politician who shows serious difficulties in getting reelected. Even so, Putin, who is facing the international crisis on the Ukrainian border, should politically explore the meeting with the Brazilian.

Bolsonaro is due to arrive in Moscow on Tuesday (02/15) and his meeting with Putin is scheduled for the following day. The official agenda includes at least two moments in which the two heads of state will be together. The visit to Putin comes amid heightened tensions on Russia’s border with Ukraine and fears of a Russian invasion.

The confirmation of Bolsonaro’s trip to Moscow caused reactions in the US government. Behind the scenes, US diplomats expressed annoyance over the visit.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russia to open fire on vessel or submarine that enters its waters, says Russian military agency | World

Russian news agency Interfax interviewed a high-ranking official in the country’s beloved forces who said …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved