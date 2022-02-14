How Bolsonaro’s visit to Putin is seen in Russia







Bolsonaro’s visit comes at a time of tension between Russia and the United States. Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

The meeting between President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Wednesday (16/02), is seen in the country as an opportunity for Moscow to take advantage of the recent “cooling” in relations between Brazil and the United States. . Bolsonaro, on the other hand, seeks to show strength amid the difficulties he will face in this year’s elections.

The assessment is by Russian experts consulted by BBC News Brazil and the BBC’s Russian service. For them, Bolsonaro is practically unknown in the country and seen as a politician who shows serious difficulties in getting reelected. Even so, Putin, who is facing the international crisis on the Ukrainian border, should politically explore the meeting with the Brazilian.

Bolsonaro is due to arrive in Moscow on Tuesday (02/15) and his meeting with Putin is scheduled for the following day. The official agenda includes at least two moments in which the two heads of state will be together. The visit to Putin comes amid heightened tensions on Russia’s border with Ukraine and fears of a Russian invasion.

The confirmation of Bolsonaro’s trip to Moscow caused reactions in the US government. Behind the scenes, US diplomats expressed annoyance over the visit.

Two weeks ago, when asked about Bolsonaro’s visit to Putin, the US State Department sent a note to BBC News Brazil stating that Brazil would have a “responsibility to defend democratic principles and protect the rule-based order, and to reinforce this message to Russia at every opportunity”.

The note was the latest episode in what has been seen as Bolsonaro’s gradual departure from the US government after the defeat of Donald Trump in 2020.

The two were seen as allies and Bolsonaro came to be known internationally as “Trump Tropical”. The arrival of Joe Biden to the presidency of the United States and the demands regarding the preservation of the Amazon have been seen as points that widened the distance between Bolsonaro and the US government.

It is in the face of this distance that, for Russian experts, Bolsonaro’s visit to Putin is seen, from the Russian perspective, as an opportunity.

‘Promising doors’

Professor Vladimir Sudarev, from the Department of History and Politics of Europe and America at the Moscow Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), assesses that, since Bolsonaro’s election, Brazilians have always been strongly linked to the now ex-president Donald Trump. To some extent, his visit to Moscow is seen as part of an attempt to readjust the country’s foreign policy lines.

“He (Bolsonaro) needs to align his international policy, which a few years ago was strongly biased towards the United States”, says Professor Vladimir Sudarev.

“In this sense, promising doors are open for Russia, as Brazil’s military-industrial complex is extremely interested in military cooperation with Russia”, analyzes Sudarev.

“Until recently, this (this alignment) was held back by strong pressure from the US. Now, the situation is different,” says Zbigniew, head of the Center for Policy Studies at the Latin American Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Ivanovsky.

Military and diplomatic issues will, in fact, be on the agenda of the Brazilian delegation in Moscow. For the first time, a meeting known in diplomatic circles as “two plus two” is planned, in which the ministers of international relations and defense of the two countries will meet.

On the Brazilian side, BBC News Brasil found that the presence of Chancellor Carlos Alberto Franco França and Minister of Defense, Walter Braga Netto, is confirmed. On the Russian side, the presence of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is also expected.

In addition, the Secretary of Defense Products of the Brazilian Ministry of Defense, Marcos Degaut Pontes, should be part of the Brazilian delegation in Moscow. Historically, Brazil has always been a major consumer of war material from the US and Western European countries.

The main projects underway in the country’s defense area are the programs to build nuclear submarines, in partnership with France, and the modernization of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) fighter aviation, with jets purchased from Sweden. The Russians, however, are major suppliers of war products and export to countries such as China and Venezuela.





Meeting with Putin is scheduled for the 15th Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Against this backdrop and in the midst of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, experts say Putin will reap dividends from Bolsonaro’s visit, especially at a time when the US and European power pressure Putin to demobilize his troops on the Ukrainian border.

“He will be able to extract something positive from this visit in the international arena due to the positive media effect, which is important for both leaders”, says Ivanovski.

“The fact that the US State Department is reacting so painfully (towards this trip) is already a positive result for the Kremlin. It is beneficial for Putin to have another partner who does not follow the State Department’s instructions and who is trying to follow its own line”, analyzes Sudarev.

“This will allow him (Putin) to annoy the US a little in Latin America and expand the Russian sphere of influence right at their (Americans’) weak point,” Sudorev adds.

Earlier this month, another Latin American head of state, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, visited Putin in Moscow.

Bolsonaro little known in Russia

For Russian experts, Bolsonaro is a figure little known to the Russian public and his visit is unlikely to have the same impact as those made by other Brazilian presidents such as Fernando Henrique Cardoso and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in 2002 and 2010, respectively.

“The Russian public (except experts in international relations) practically do not know Bolsonaro because the official press does not pay special attention to him. […] at the same time, Brazil’s current president doesn’t seem like a ‘good boy’ in the international arena, of course. In any case, he doesn’t seem very controlled by Washington,” Professor Sudarev said.

Petersburg University professor of international relations Victor Jeifets is one of the leading Russian experts on Latin America, including Brazil. For him, Bolsonaro’s visit will not have the same weight as those made by other Brazilian presidents in the past.

“It won’t be a political earthquake. It’s not like the trips of (Fernando Henrique) Cardoso or Lula were. But it wasn’t like that with Dilma (Rousseff) and (Michel) Temer, and it shouldn’t be with Bolsonaro either. important, which can be positive, but nothing more”, he says.





Putin and Bolsonaro have met before, in November 2019 Photo: Marcos Corrêa/PR / BBC News Brazil

For Jeifets, Fernando Henrique Cardoso and Lula are seen in Russia as the Brazilian presidents who most contributed to the formation of the BRICS, a group that, in Russian strategy, would be important to counterbalance US power in the international arena.

“Compared to other presidents, (Bolsonaro’s visit) is not relevant, but it is still important because Brazil is big and this makes sense within the strategy related to the BRICS”, adds Jeifets, mentioning the group of emerging economies composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Brazilian elections on the Russian horizon

Although Bolsonaro is little known by the Russian public in general, experts who follow the Brazilian political scene say that the Brazilian president’s move towards Putin is seen as a strategy to show strength in the midst of the difficulties he will face in this year’s elections. year.

Jeifets, also linked to the Russian think tank Valdai Club, says Russian analysts close to Putin consider the chances of Bolsonaro to be reelected small if the polarization between him and former President Lula continues.

“I had access to analytical reports on this. There is still almost a year to go before the elections and everything is resolved at the polls, but the reports I have seen show that the odds for Bolsonaro’s reelection are very low,” he said.

For Zbigniew Ivanovsky, Bolsonaro’s visit to Putin is seen in Russia as a chance for the Brazilian to “score points” in a disputed electoral scenario.

“Bolsonaro should have serious competitors in the elections, so he needs to score points now. And he can do that, including through a rapprochement with Russia,” he said.

“Let’s not forget that Bolsonaro has presidential elections in October. I think that, for the average Brazilian, he will try to show this (this rapprochement) as an achievement to win a part of the center electorate, since he is considered a politician of right,” said Ivanovsky.

Ukrainian crisis partially off the radar





For Russian researcher, the increase in tension between Russia and Ukraine is not very important to Bolsonaro Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

In the assessment of Russian experts, the Ukrainian crisis should not be at the center of interactions between Bolsonaro and Putin.

“For Bolsonaro, questions about the escalation (of tension) around Ukraine are not of significant importance. Furthermore, at the United Nations Security Council meeting on the matter, Brazil voted against Russia,” he recalled. Ivanovsky.

For Jeifets, from the Russian perspective, Bolsonaro is not the best person to address the Ukrainian issue. Among the reasons for this is, as he pointed out earlier, the possibility that Bolsonaro will not be reelected.

Despite this, in the face of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, Jeifets says that for Putin, the simple fact that Bolsonaro goes to Russia and does not mention the subject will already be positive for the Russian president.

“It is quite clear that if there is no change, Bolsonaro will not be re-elected and someone else will succeed him. The most important thing for Moscow is not so much that he speaks in favor of Russia, but that he does not speak openly against it. this will already be considered an important thing,” he said.

Bolsonaro stays in Russia until Thursday (02/17), when he travels to Hungary, where he will meet Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.