How is the price if there is war in Ukraine?

The possible conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the world’s third largest corn exporter, could change everything in corn prices, points out Luiz Pacheco, senior analyst at TF Consultoria Agroeconomia. “Any technical comments we can make at this point will be completely superseded if the invasion of Ukraine actually takes place, as announced by US officials,” he says.

If this is confirmed, says the expert, prices will tend to rise sharply in the international market, dragging domestic prices with them. “We must remember that Ukraine is the fourth largest producer and the third largest exporter (this year it should pass Argentina) of corn in the world, with large sales scheduled to China,” he explains.

“We had predicted that prices would peak shortly after the USDA report, which, in fact, took place on Thursday, and then dropped. Although there are fellow analysts who say that the price can go up further, we do not see how this can happen, neither on the technical side nor on the fundamental side – unless the NATO/Russia conflict turns into a de facto”, reinforces Pacheco.

“With high prices, it is natural that American producers, who will start planting next May, increase the area and, consequently, production, probably also increasing ending stocks. As a result, prices would tend to fall, not least because they are too high for end buyers”, he concludes.

SOY

In the case of soybeans, Luiz Pacheco points out, the outbreak of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine could “change everything, overcoming any technical and fundamental factors that exist in the market. Although remote, this possibility is taken for granted by the American authorities and the market reacts according to official statements”.

“So, if it materializes, the conflict could greatly increase the premiums for Brazilian soy, to compensate for possible drops in Chicago, if China really stops buying North American soy. Remember that Russia involved China, with whom it made an agreement ‘without limits’ and which is the biggest buyer of soy in the world. In the event of a conflict, it would stop buying from the US and would start sourcing from South America”, concludes Pacheco.