How much does R$500 earn on PicPay in February 2022? It is worth it?

At digital accounts have gained more and more space, since many Brazilians have become fans of them in the last two years. These accounts offer many advantages to their customers. Among them, there is no need to pay the account maintenance fee, for example.

Another advantage that has attracted a lot of people’s attention is the income they offer when the customer leaves money sitting in the account.

A payment wallet that you’ve surely heard of and that also has this income is the PicPay. It has a higher yield than other digital banks, such as C6 Bank, PagBank, Nubank, Mercado Pago and iti, these offer only 100% CDI profitability. Banco Inter, which did not appear on this list, does not have the option of directly earning the balance of its customers.

PicPay, in turn, currently offers a profitability of around 110% of the CDI for deposits made in its digital wallet.

Don’t know what CDI is?

The CDI is the Interbank Deposit Certificate, it is securities issued by banks as a way of raising or investing surplus funds, that is, it is a rate that fluctuates according to the reduction or increase of the Selic rate. It is usually 0.10 less than the prime rate.

The Selic rate is currently at 10.75% per year and with that, 100% of the CDI corresponds to 10.65% per year.

As PicPay’s profitability is 110% of the CDI, the percentage is an average of 11.7% per year, a number well above the other competitors.

How much does R$500 earn on PicPay?

If you manage to put R$ 500 on PicPay, leave this money idle for about 12 months, your income will be R$ 58.50.