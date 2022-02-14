How To Choose Wireless Mouse | Shopping Guide

Mouse, along with keyboard, is the kind of peripheral that nobody pays much attention to when it’s working properly. But when it fails or starts to get uncomfortable, it’s time to change.

There are mouse options faster, better and help you get things done more efficiently, comfortably and wirelessly. Even a left-handed mouse can make a difference in everyday use.

Choosing a wireless mouse is very similar to choosing a wireless keyboard. It is necessary to take into account items such as ergonomics, sensor type, connectivity and customization modes that help a lot when working, playing and studying.

THE g1 selected 10 wireless mouse models of different sizes and features.

Prices, consulted in online stores in early February, ranged from R$120 to R$1,000. See at the end of the article tips for selecting the best wireless mouse.

2 of 11 HyperX Pulsefire Dart — Photo: g1 HyperX Pulsefire Dart — Photo: g1

THE HyperX Pulserfire Dart it is a gamer model with 6 configurable buttons, optical sensor, RGB light (to change the device’s colors) and 2.4 GHz connection.

the mouse uses internal battery, with a promise of duration of up to 50 hours, and weighs 112 grams. The battery can be recharged via the included cable or in compatible wireless chargers. Allows manual adjustment of DPI up to 16,000 – which helps with gaming accuracy

The device is compatible with PCs and video game consoles (PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X and S, among others). Its warranty is 1 year.

In early February, the mouse cost R$600 in major online stores.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

3 of 11 Logitech MX Anywhere 3 — Photo: g1 Logitech MX Anywhere 3 — Photo: g1

THE Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is a portable model, with laser sensor and double connection – Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz.

Your internal battery is rechargeable by a USB-C cable and, according to the manufacturer, it has up to 70 days of autonomy.

The mouse weighs 99 grams and Can be used on any surface including glass. The manufacturer offers a 1 year warranty.

The price of the mouse was in the range of R$ 500 in February in internet stores.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Check the Casas Bahia website

Check it out on the Americans website

4 of 11 Logitech Signature M650 L — Photo: g1 Logitech Signature M650 L — Photo: g1

THE Logitech Signature M650 it is a Wireless mouse with different versions for the user’s hand type. The M650 is 10.5cm deep and the smallest in the range, and the M650 L is aimed at larger hands at 11.5cm.

In addition, the 112 grams mouse has a version geared towards left-handers, featured in this list. This model comes with the buttons in an inverted position on the peripheral for ease of use.

The device cost R$300 in online stores in early February.

The optical mouse has dual connectivity (2.4 GHz and Bluetooth), 5 buttons and uses conventional batteries, with a promised duration of up to 24 months. The warranty is 1 year.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Check the Casas Bahia website

5 of 11 Logitech Trackball MX Ergo — Photo: g1 Logitech Trackball MX Ergo — Photo: g1

THE Logitech Trackball MX Ergo it is a trackball – a type of fixed mouse that uses a scroll ball to move the cursor around the screen.

Has height adjustment and promises 20% less muscle effort, being a more ergonomic option. The product comes with 8 buttons and uses a rechargeable battery, with an estimated duration of 4 months.

The trackball weighs 258 grams and works via Bluetooth connection and 2.4 GHz. It also has a 1 year warranty.

In the second week of February, the model cost R$600 in online stores.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Check it out on the Americans website

6 of 11 Microsoft Arc Touch Wireless — Photo: g1 Microsoft Arc Touch Wireless — Photo: g1

THE Microsoft Arc Touch Wireless have a different design – in the shape of an arc – that can be flattened to disconnect and carry.

The mouse with 2.4 GHz connection has a touch-sensitive strip on top, which replaces the scroll wheel common to these peripherals.

Microsoft says the product uses a technology (BlueTrack) that combines an optical sensor with laser precision. The mouse warranty is 1 year.

The device weighs 86.2 grams and uses two AAA batteries that last up to 6 months. Its price in online stores in February was R$500.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Check it out on the Americans website

7 of 11 Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic — Photo: g1 Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic — Photo: g1

With two programmable buttons and Bluetooth connectivityThe Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic weighs 91 grams and has a 1 year warranty.

The mouse uses a optical sensor and has an estimated AAA battery life of up to 15 months, according to the manufacturer.

The peripheral was sold for R$ 350 in online stores in the second week of February.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Check the Casas Bahia website

Check it out on the Americans website

8 of 11 Ergonomic Multilaser 2.4 GHz — Photo: g1 Ergonomic Multilaser 2.4 GHz — Photo: g1

Cheapest model on this list – it cost R$120 in online stores in February – the Ergonomic Multilaser 2.4 GHz is a wireless mouse that, as its name says, has 2.4 GHz connection and a format that promises more comfortable use.

The mouse has six buttons and runs on an AA battery – the estimated duration is not reported by the manufacturer.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

9 of 11 Rapoo M500 — Photo: g1 Rapoo M500 — Photo: g1

THE Rapoo M500 is a model with dual connection (Bluetooth and 2.4GHz), optical sensor and six buttons. The mouse weighs 72 grams and has a 5-year warranty.

The device works with two AA batteries, and its charge lasts for an estimated 12 months.

The average wireless mouse price in February in online stores was R$180.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Check the Casas Bahia website

Check it out on the Americans website

10 of 11 Razer Basilisk X — Photo: g1 Razer Basilisk X — Photo: g1

Another gaming model, the Razer Basilisk X is a mouse with dual connection (Bluetooth and 2.4GHz) and six programmable buttons.

The rechargeable battery lasts up to 18 days in Bluetooth and 11 days in the mode called HyperSpeed ​​Wireless, which promises to be 25% faster than conventional mice. It has manual adjustment from 800 to 16,000 DPI.

The gaming mouse weighs 83 grams and has a 90-day warranty. Its price in online stores was R$400 in February.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Check it out on the Americans website

Check the Casas Bahia website

11 of 11 Razer Pro Click — Photo: g1 Razer Pro Click — Photo: g1

THE Razer Pro Click and the most expensive wireless mouse on this list. In the second week of February, the product cost R$ 1,000 in internet stores.

The model uses a optical sensor and comes with Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivityin addition to having eight programmable buttons.

Your rechargeable battery lasts up to 16 days per charge using the Bluetooth connection and 8 days on the 2.4 GHz connection. The product weighs 106 grams and is guaranteed for 2 years.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Check it out on the Americans website

What to pay attention to when buying:

LASER OR OPTICAL: THE sensor used in the base of the mouse is an important decision factor, depending on the type of activity to be done.

The models with sensor opticalwhich use a LED light to reflect the table surface, tend to move a little slower but steadily. And they almost always require a mousepad to use.

On the other hand, mice with sensor laser – which, as the name says, use laser – have two great advantages: they are much faster and can be used on any surface, without the need for a mousepad.

But depending on the monitor in use, they can be easier to “lose” on the screen due to their higher speed.

IPR? WHAT IS IT? Mice come with a setting of how many DPI (dots per inch). This measurement serves to define the “distances” on the screen, but does not represent mouse accuracy – this is done by the sensor.

The higher the number – 4,000 DPI, for example – the better its use on high-definition screens or multiple monitors. Gaming-specific mice often allow DPI adjustment to be more accurate in games.

TRANSMISSION TYPE: Like wireless keyboards, mice use streaming via 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth and, on some devices, both.

Wireless models with 2.4 GHz receivers need a USB adapter (also called a dongle) that plugs into the computer – but not tablets and smartphones, if the idea is to use it on more than one device.

Bluetooth mice don’t need adapter and connect to multiple devices.

Most use rechargable battery, but there are options with batteries as well – its consumption is lower than that of a Bluetooth keyboard with illuminated keys and its duration is longer, reaching weeks and even months, depending on the model. .

BUTTONS HELP PRODUCTIVITY: Wireless mice with multiple programmable buttons help you create shortcuts to work functions – like spreadsheets and text editors – and even actions in games. It has gamer models with up to 11 buttons.