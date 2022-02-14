Inflamed gums? Find out how to ease the pain







Photo: Pexels

Care for oral health should be routine: brushing, flossing and mouthwash, when indicated. Careful consumption of food also contributes to maintaining proper oral hygiene, but in cases of carelessness, it can favor gingivitis.

Also known as gingival inflammation, gingivitis is quite common and can be easily identified when the individual has bleeding for no apparent reason in the gum, pain, color change in the gum, bad breath and even swelling. All are indicative that something is not right.

According to a study released by the Ministry of Health, up to 12 years of age, 37% of the Brazilian population is affected by some type of periodontal disease. Between 15 and 19 years old, this number reaches 49.1%, goes to 82% between 35 and 44 years old and reaches the mark of 98.2% between 65 and 74 years old.

These numbers refer to periodontal disease as a whole, not just gingivitis – inflammation of the gums –, the milder form of the disease. The main cause of gingivitis is the buildup of bacterial plaque. Thus, good oral hygiene can prevent the disease. But it’s not enough just to brush your teeth, visits to the dentist are indispensable.

If there is bleeding in the gums between appointments, either with flossing or brushing your teeth, it is advisable to schedule an immediate visit to the professional to evaluate the case.

Used well, a toothbrush and dental floss are more than enough for good hygiene. For those who have teeth a little further apart, cases in which large accumulations of food remains occur, the interdental brush helps a lot in hygiene.

Step by step to end gingivitis

1- Perform good oral hygiene in the morning, after lunch and especially before bed.

2- Use a good quality toothbrush, toothpaste and dental floss every time you perform oral hygiene.

3- In no way replace any of the above items with any other product on the market, such as mouthwashes and interdental brushes. These can be used as complements, never as substitutes, when the dentist recommends.

4- If there is bleeding in the gum, do not suspend flossing. Make an appointment and ask your dentist for advice.

5- See a dentist at least every six months. If possible, make three visits a year – four every four months. In these time intervals, if you notice any changes, return to the office immediately.

6- Never use medicine or dental products without the knowledge of a good professional. The only person authorized to indicate continuous use dental products or drugs is the dental surgeon.

7- Keep a good diet. We cannot forget that, in addition to gingivitis, a diet rich in sugar can cause cavities.