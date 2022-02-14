Jade Picon creates beef between Arthur, Pedro Scooby and Paulo André

BBB22 leader of the week, Jade Picon said that he “planted discord” between Pedro Scooby, Arthur Aguiar and Paulo André. The influencer said, this Sunday (13/2), that the actor did not watch the video of their Angel.
“I joined the boys’ circle, Tiago, DG, PA and Scooby were there. I pulled on purpose, to see the reaction. I said: ‘Gee, I told you not to invite everyone at once, right?’. Then Scooby said: ‘Yeah, but his attitude [Arthur] it was more scrot* than I don’t know what, I don’t even want to talk’. Then Scooby walked away and then came back and I said: ‘Yeah, it’s no wonder he [Arthur] didn’t even watch the video [do anjo]huh?’” Jade began.
Jade would have received the information from Barbara, while Laís confirmed that Arthur did not watch the video. Barbara laughed: “Didn’t he really watch it? I don’t want to have given wrong information.”
“I haven’t seen him. Laís said no. Then when I said: ‘Yeah, it’s no wonder he didn’t even watch the video’, bro, the PA was very pissed. Very p*to! The PA, before going to Anjo, even asked Laís to pay attention to this: who was going to watch and who wasn’t. Then Tiago said: ‘No, friend, I think he was, yes’. I said: ‘Well, I didn’t see it’. So I went to talk to Laís, right? Because I can be planting the biggest discord and be wrong. But I really didn’t. I was on the couch,” Jade said.
Jade explained that she talked to Laís to confirm that Arthur was in the room and the doctor denied it: “Laís said: ‘He went to the mirror on the sofa and came back’. The PA said: ‘It could be whoever it is, the person could have cursed me, but at the moment of an angel, I would watch the video. The guy is listening to me talk about my son all the time…’”.
Counterpoint
Arthur’s official Twitter profile, however, posted a video of the actor watching the Angel video.
“Jade told PA and Scooby that Arthur didn’t watch the angel video. Laís confirmed that he was not in the room either… I leave here for you the video of Arthur standing in the room watching the video of the angel”, wrote the profile.
Jade told PA and Scooby that Arthur didn’t watch the angel video. Laís confirmed that he was not in the room either…
I leave here for you the video of Arthur standing in the living room watching the video of the angel. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/aVVjTXvtCv
