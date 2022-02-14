Jade Picon creates beef between Arthur, Pedro Scooby and Paulo André

BBB22 leader of the week, Jade Picon said that he “planted discord” between Pedro Scooby, Arthur Aguiar and Paulo André. The influencer said, this Sunday (13/2), that the actor did not watch the video of their Angel.

“I joined the boys’ circle, Tiago, DG, PA and Scooby were there. I pulled on purpose, to see the reaction. I said: ‘Gee, I told you not to invite everyone at once, right?’. Then Scooby said: ‘Yeah, but his attitude [Arthur] it was more scrot* than I don’t know what, I don’t even want to talk’. Then Scooby walked away and then came back and I said: ‘Yeah, it’s no wonder he [Arthur] didn’t even watch the video [do anjo]huh?’” Jade began.

Jade would have received the information from Barbara, while Laís confirmed that Arthur did not watch the video. Barbara laughed: “Didn’t he really watch it? I don’t want to have given wrong information.”

3 Cards_Galeria_de_Fotos-arthur Arthur Queiroga Bandeira de Aguiar, 32, is a Brazilian singer, actor and model. Born in Rio de Janeiro, he was an athlete before entering the artistic world and, for almost 10 years, he dedicated himself to swimmingPlayback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 Aguiar gained fame after playing the character Diego Maldonado in the soap opera Rebelde, shown on TV Record. Vocalist of the band that received the same name from the television production, he also received a gold record.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 However, even before starring in Rebelde, the actor had already made small appearances in the soap operas Malhação, Cama de Gato and Tempos Modernos. After his success as Diego, he was hired by TV Globo, where he stayed for a long time.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 In his personal life, Aguiar was involved in controversies. According to columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, some actresses were lovers and betrayed by the actor. Bruna Marquezine, Giovanna Lancelotti and Alice Wegmann are some of those mentioned. In July 2017, however, he started dating Mayra Cardi, whom he married soon after.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 In 2018, Sophia, the couple’s first child, was born.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 Since the beginning of his relationship with Mayra, however, he has been in relationships with other people. Even knowing the betrayals, and several times exposing the actor’s jumping around on social media, the two continue togetherPlayback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 Due to the cases of infidelity, Arthur and Maíra came to separate several times. The last one was at the end of 2021, after the businesswoman revealed that she was betrayed on at least 16 occasions.Playback / Instagram arthur-aguiar-bbb-22-12 However, the couple recently resumed their marriage. In early 2022, during an interview with the Joel Jota podcast, Mayra said that Arthur “is a victim of society” and that “the same mother who educates her daughter to be a princess, educates her son to eat as many women as possible”reproduction ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 On social media, Arthur continues to see the numbers increase. With more than 8 million followers on Instagram alone, the actor has surprised the public during BBB22Playback / Instagram 0

“I haven’t seen him. Laís said no. Then when I said: ‘Yeah, it’s no wonder he didn’t even watch the video’, bro, the PA was very pissed. Very p*to! The PA, before going to Anjo, even asked Laís to pay attention to this: who was going to watch and who wasn’t. Then Tiago said: ‘No, friend, I think he was, yes’. I said: ‘Well, I didn’t see it’. So I went to talk to Laís, right? Because I can be planting the biggest discord and be wrong. But I really didn’t. I was on the couch,” Jade said.

Jade explained that she talked to Laís to confirm that Arthur was in the room and the doctor denied it: “Laís said: ‘He went to the mirror on the sofa and came back’. The PA said: ‘It could be whoever it is, the person could have cursed me, but at the moment of an angel, I would watch the video. The guy is listening to me talk about my son all the time…’”.

Counterpoint

Arthur’s official Twitter profile, however, posted a video of the actor watching the Angel video.

“Jade told PA and Scooby that Arthur didn’t watch the angel video. Laís confirmed that he was not in the room either… I leave here for you the video of Arthur standing in the room watching the video of the angel”, wrote the profile.

Jade told PA and Scooby that Arthur didn’t watch the angel video. Laís confirmed that he was not in the room either… I leave here for you the video of Arthur standing in the living room watching the video of the angel. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/aVVjTXvtCv — Arthur Aguiar ✨ (@Aguiarthur) February 13, 2022

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos