James Webb Telescope Takes First Picture From Space; Look

NASA has revealed the first photo that the James Webb telescope has taken from space. The image represents the capture of HD 84406, a Sun-like star located about 260 light-years away, present in Ursa Major — one of the largest known constellations. The novelty is the result of a process by the space observatory that began on February 2 to calibrate its mirrors and cameras and thus map the universe.

The photo is part of a mosaic generated by the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam), an instrument designed to collect light from celestial objects. Starlight was identified in each of the project’s 18 mirrors, with the aim of aligning the device to function at full capacity in future scientific operations. The telescope is expected to provide unprecedented views of the universe from the middle of the year.

Mosaic of the first image sent by James Webb, a telescope that promises to revolutionize space scienceSource: NASA

“The entire team at [James] Webb is ecstatic at how well the first steps of imaging and aligning the telescope are going. We were very happy to see the light reaching NIRCam,” said Marcia Rieke, lead researcher on the instrument and professor of astronomy at the University of Arizona, in an official NASA statement.

The importance of the James Webb telescope in the future of space science

The project is the largest, most powerful and complex ever built, with the ability to encompass a vast field of view of space and safely operate in more extreme temperatures than its predecessors. The international program led by NASA was developed in partnership with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency, with the mission of bringing more information about the origin and evolution of the Solar systemas well as presenting more details of distant worlds and the structures and elements that form the universe.

The imaging process has already provided 54 gigabytes of raw data and confirms that the James Webb is a working telescope. It was launched on December 25, 2021 and reached its final orbit the following month, at which time the responsible scientists began the instrument’s activities.