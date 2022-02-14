Janaina Paschoal: ‘Lula moves to unite and bolsonarismo insists on isolation’

State deputy Janaina Paschoal (PSL-SP) said this Sunday 13 that the names of the generals considered to compose the ticket with President Jair Bolsonaro are not the best.

The parliamentarian was referring to the Minister of Defense, Walter Braga Netto, and to the Minister of the Institutional Security Office of the Presidency, Augusto Heleno.

According to Janaina, “the plate for 22 needs to have some lightness”.

“It is natural for a victorious slate to remain united in the search for reelection. It would, therefore, be natural for General Mourão to continue as a candidate for vice president in this year’s elections. To the extent that he will follow another path, it is strange to remove a general to install another”, wrote the deputy.

“Bolsonarismo will have to open its mind a little. The plate for 22 needs to have some lightness! I have the greatest respect for Generals Braga and Heleno. But they are not the right names,” he added.

The Bolsonarista said she understands who defends a military man in the vice presidency, as he supposedly could protect the former captain from an impeachment process. “But before protecting the second term, it needs to conquer.”

Finally, the deputy stated that, unlike former president Lula, who “is moving to unite, integrate”, “bolsonarism insists on isolation”. “No president is elected only by his closest supporters,” she declared.

as shown Capital LetterBolsonarism washes dirty clothes in public.