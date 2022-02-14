João Carlos Di Genio, founder of the Unip/Objetivo group, dies at the age of 82, victim of a heart attack

Doctor and professor João Carlos Di Genio, founder of Colégio Objetivo and Universidade Paulista (Unip) used to say that intelligence and talents should be treated as the wealth of a country. Throughout his entrepreneurial career, he sought to follow this vision by building one of the largest education groups in Brazil.

Di Genio died on Saturday, 11, victim of a heart attack at age 82, at his residence in Jardins, in the west of São Paulo. On the 27th of February, he would have turned 83 years old. He leaves a wife and three children.

Di Genio dedicated his life to education. After taking first place in two universities to study medicine in 1961, he began teaching physics in a preparatory course for college entrance exams. Shortly thereafter, in 1965, he created the pre-school course Objetivo together with the then medical student Dráuzio Varella and doctors Roger Patti and Tadasi Itto.

Over time, Di Genio and his partners opened more units of Colégio Objetivo and advanced to higher education in 1972, with the creation of Faculdades Objetivo, which were renamed Unip, in 1988.

The pre-college course and Colégio Objetivo have become one of the most respected in their fields, while Unip has become the largest private university in the country. Currently, there are more than 300,000 high school students and 530,000 in higher education. This year, Unip launched its first medical course, with a monthly fee of R$ 9 thousand. Until 2017, the university was a non-profit business.

Di Genio’s passion for education and his commitment to business paved the way for other entrepreneurs and investors who formed large education groups that came after him.

One of them was the businessman Chaim Zaher, president of Grupo SEB, who started in the area as a franchisee of Objective in the interior of São Paulo. Before closing the partnership, Zaher even slept in a school bathroom to get in touch with a teacher close to Di Genio. He got the deal and took over the administration of several Objective franchises. In 1984, he became a partner with Di Genio, whom he calls “the great visionary” of the education sector.

“Brazil loses a great Brazilian, and I also lose a friend and compadre, my best man at my wedding. Everything I know about education, I learned from him, based on his example. I am proud to have been a disciple of an innovative master, visionary and achiever. Di Genio will be missed in education and will be missed,” said Zaher.

The entrepreneur stimulated business growth organically, without relying on mergers and acquisitions. In 2008, his educational company received a purchase proposal from the American group Apollo for R$ 2.5 billion, but Di Genio was not interested. Less than 10 years later, in 2017, Unip was already billing the same amount per year as the proposal. His attitude towards the business is different from the path followed by other private education groups, such as Cogna (formerly Kroton), Yduqs (formerly Estácio) and Grupo Ânima, which bet on acquisitions to consolidate and grow in the sector.

The Brazilian Association of Teaching Systems and Platforms (Abraspe) mourned the loss of Di Genio. “A visionary man with a great entrepreneurial spirit. His work has had a profound impact on education in Brazil and has helped to transform the lives of thousands of students over the last few decades. Di Genio was an innovator, implementing a successful school model that modernized and pointed out ways to improve our education. The country is losing a great entrepreneur and educator”, said in a note the president of Abraspe, José Henrique del Castillo Melo.

Di Genio’s net worth is estimated at R$7 billion by Forbes magazine. In addition to his educational and media businesses, he owned five farms and was considered one of the largest property owners in São Paulo. He owned, for example, most of the properties in Unip’s 30 units.

love for education

One of the stories that illustrate the businessman’s passion for education took place in January 1977. A summer storm flooded the city of São Paulo and delayed the arrival of students for the Fuvest entrance exam. The test was at 8 am, but the organization allowed students to enter until 11:15 am.

Di Genio took a radical step to take the stranded students to the exam sites: he hired a helicopter to take them. Over the radio, he issued a statement for those interested in the ride to go to Campo de Marte or Clube Atlético Juventus. After a dispute over places on the helicopter, the coordinator of Fuvest, José Goldemberg, accepted Di Genio’s suggestion and sent a teacher, three inspectors and 150 tests to Campo de Marte.

Di Genio also had a strong relationship with culture. Still in 1972, he created the music festival Fico (Internal Festival of Colégio Objetivo), which already has 50 years of history and revealed music names such as Rogério Flausino (Jota Quest), Herbert Vianna (Paralamas do Sucesso) and Dinho Ouro Preto. (Initial Capital). “Through education, he showed that it is possible to change the world”, informed Grupo Mix de Comunicação, composed of Rádio Mix, founded in 1997, Rádio Trianon, the Vírgula variety website and TV networks, which is also part of the entrepreneur’s ventures.

This Sunday, the 13th, businessmen, educators and politicians pay tribute to João Carlos Di Genio on social networks. The Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, paid tribute to Di Genio. “With sadness we say goodbye to Professor Dr. João Carlos di Genio. A distinguished man with an honorable history. His contributions to Brazilian education will remain a good legacy”, said Ribeiro. Marta Suplicy, former minister of culture and tourism, mourned the professor’s death. “Di Genio was a visionary and did a lot for education in our country,” she said.

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Gilmar Mendes, mourned the death and expressed solidarity with Di Genio’s friends and family. “I express deep condolences for the death of Professor João Carlos Di Genio, one of the greatest promoters of education in the country. A great education enthusiast, Di Genio inspired his projects to make his students’ dreams come true. My condolences to friends and family”, said Mendes .

