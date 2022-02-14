Jobs: discover 25 positions that are on the rise in Brazil | Brazil news

For those who are looking for a job placement, the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 and the resumption of economic activities increase expectations for the recovery of job creation in 2022. Social network focused on professional relationships and that usually gathers the offer of job vacancies in different market segments, LinkedIn released a survey that points out the 25 positions with high demand in Brazil in 2022.

Highlighting long-term trends and opportunities not only for job seekers, but also for those looking to invest in the development of new skills or professional skills, the list was built from LinkedIn’s own data to estimate the positions they held. greater demand in the period between January 2017 and July 2021, considering the positions that had a consistent growth in the platform’s user base. Internship vacancies, volunteer positions, temporary roles and student roles were excluded from the analysis.

As a result of a movement that has been observed for some time in the job market and the very acceleration of virtual relationships as a result of the pandemic, there are several positions related to the area of ​​technology, such as data engineer, cybersecurity specialist and security analyst. systems development, for example.

In addition to the positions themselves, the list also condenses other information, such as the main sectors of the companies that hired the largest number of users for that function and the most common skills demanded, among others. According to the platform, all data were based on LinkedIn profiles of users with the position or on data on open positions for that position in the country (check a reduced version in the box).

More than establishing personal connections between people from different regions through the internet, social networks can also be important allies in the search for the first job or for a replacement in the job market. Like LinkedIn, the social network responsible for the list of the 25 positions with high demand in Brazil in 2002, digital platforms can also be used strategically for professional life.

Coordinator of Human Resources and professor at Unama Ananindeua, administrator John Pablo Pinheiro believes that with the advent of technology in the media, the way of searching for job openings and even of participating in selection processes has changed.

INTERNET

“The internet has made it easy for us to find and locate what we want and in the job market the scenario is no different. Companies use this resource to advertise their vacancies on specific recruitment platforms and, currently, it is noticed that these ads are very common on social networks, a space until then created for interaction between people in the form of entertainment”, he says.

“Social networks are great allies for those looking to enter or reposition themselves in the job market. For the ease of locating vacancies that suit your profile and for having the chance to use these media to expose your professional profile and strengthen new relationships with professional goals, the so-called network”.

The professor considers that LinkedIn is one of the main tools used by professionals to display their profiles, apply and be located by companies. However, he warns that in addition to just having an active account on the social network, the professional needs to be attentive to filling in the information that needs to be coherent and with real information.

“You should use LinkedIn with as much information as possible in favor of the professional, after all, the LinkedIn profile represents the traditional curriculum used until then”, he considers. “LinkedIn is a showcase that provides visibility and promotes the professional depending on the content displayed there. It is worth paying attention to how LinkedIn is being handled, whether it is being used according to its real objective and in favor of the user”.

Check out the 25 hottest jobs in Brazil in 2022, according to LinkedIn

1. Recruiter specialized in technology

Common Skills: IT Recruitment, Interviews, Resume Screening.

Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Recruitment, Human Resources.

2. Site Reliability Engineer (Also known as: Site Reliability Engineer – SER)

What it does: Evaluates and optimizes system reliability with probability and statistical tools. Among its attributions are the diagnosis and prognosis of failures and the development of automation solutions to improve the usability of a platform.

Most common competencies: DevOps, Amazon Web Services, Docker.

Most common sectors: Information technology & services, financial services, internet.

3. Data Engineer (Also known as: Data engineer)

Most common skills: Apache Spark, Hadoop, Hive.

Most common sectors: Information technology & services, financial services, internet.

4. Cybersecurity Specialist

Most common skills: Cybersecurity, information security, network security.

Most common sectors: Information technology & services, financial services, accounting.

5. Business Development Representative (Also known as: Business Development Representative)

Most common skills: Outbound Marketing, sales prospecting, inside sales.

Most common sectors: Information technology & services, computer software, financial services.

6. Traffic manager (Also known as: Traffic manager)

Most common skills: Traffic management, Google Ads, digital marketing.

Most common sectors: Marketing & advertising, information technology & services, facilities services.

7. Machine Learning Engineer (Also Known As: Machine Learning Engineer)

Most common skills: Machine learning, deep learning, data science.

Most common sectors: Information technology & services, financial services, computer software.

8. User Experience Researcher (Also known as: User Experience Researcher)

Most common skills: Usability testing, user experience (UX), design thinking.

Most common sectors: Information technology & services, financial services, internet.

9. Data Scientist (Also Known As: Data Analyst, Data Science Specialist)

Most common skills: Data science, machine learning, Python.

Most common sectors: Information technology & services, banking, financial services.

10. Systems development analyst

Most common skills: Scrum, AngularJS, Microsoft SQL Server.

Most common sectors: Information technology & services, computer software, utilities.

11. Robotics Engineer

Most common skills: Process automation, robotics, Python.

Most common sectors: Information technology & services, computer software, automotive industry.

12. Back-end Developer

Most common skills: Git, Node.js, Docker.

Most common sectors: Information technology & services, computer software, financial services.

Candidate profile must be filled out properly

The professor highlights that on the platform it is possible to find vacancies of various professional levels and technical or academic training. However, in order to locate these vacancies, he reinforces that it is important that the candidate’s profile is filled out properly and that there is compatibility with the profile of the companies and vacancies exposed. “On the platform, there is an option to signal companies about interest in vacancies, just as these companies are able to identify that the candidate is looking for a new vacancy. It is from these interactions and connections that opportunities arise.”

More than using social networks to effectively search for available vacancies, the professor reminds that it is possible to make good use of social networks in general to position yourself as a professional. “The professional can use social networks not only to express the intention that he is available to the job market, that he wants a vacancy for his first job or a professional replacement, but the professional can and should express himself in social networks as a all showing what he does, what he produces”, he considers.

“In addition to other things that can be published about everyday life, leisure, a person can also position themselves as a professional who is happy to show what they produce and this can arouse intentions in recruiters, in companies. Suddenly, in a publication, the recruiter or a company can find a particularity that can draw attention and from there great opportunities can arise”.

PHOTOGRAPH

Another point of attention is the need to pay attention to the photo used in the profile and the balance between what is exposed on social networks. “It is very common for professionals who are in charge of selection processes to evaluate their candidates’ social networks”, points out John Pablo.

“Not only on LinkedIn, but also on social networks in general, you also have to be concerned about what is being exposed. It doesn’t mean that people can no longer post information about their leisure, their family, about where they are, but it is important to be careful with publications, with placements. Companies today place great value on knowing who the professional behind the curriculum is, how he relates, how he communicates, what he likes to do, what his principles and values ​​are, so make a sensible compromise about daily life and professional intentions can be an important point to promote the professional”.