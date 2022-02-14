Journalist points out problem in Palmeiras after the World Cup: “Great war”

Credit: Cesar Greco – Ag. Palmeiras – Disclosure

Palmeiras fought their hardest to win the Club World Cup title, but ended up being defeated by a score of 2-1, last Saturday (12), at Mohammed Bin Zayed. The setback against the Londoners re-emphasized an unknown about the future of coach Abel Ferreira.

In terms of the movement of the club, the defeat does not threaten the permanence of the coach. However, the scenario of uncertainty about greater longevity after the end of the contract, which ends in December, grows significantly. In addition, there is a risk that the Portuguese coach will leave the club in the middle of the year, if a tempting proposal arises.

In the live of Palmeiras do UOL Esporte, journalists Isabela Valiero and Danilo Lavieri discussed the future of Abel Ferreira, with the second classifying the coach’s “fico” as a “big war” for the Palestinian club.

“The big war at Palmeiras now is to keep Abel Ferreira. In the coming weeks, especially in the middle of the year, when the European market is opening, it will be difficult. Surely he will get offers. If they are from teams from Arabia or from the third, fourth shelf in Europe, he should not be attracted”, said Lavieri.

That’s PALM TREES! 💚 After our delegation disembarked at Guarulhos airport, Abel Ferreira got off the bus to give his jacket to a cheering supporter who was crying and thanked the support and affection of the #FamilyPalmeiras. #TodosSomosOne! #AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/LWLOJOWQ8B — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) February 13, 2022

“If he gets an offer from an average team in Europe, which is not that important, but gives him a chance to do something beautiful, Abel will be a little more attracted. It is important for Palmeiras to be concerned about this. It’s a sign. In the last twelve months, Palmeiras won a Copa do Brasil and two Libertadores. And he will play another final in ten days”, added Lavieri.

At the end of this month and beginning of March, Palmeiras will compete in the Recopa Sul-Americana against Athletico. The first duel is scheduled for February 23, in Curitiba, while the return will take place on March 2, at Allianz Parque. Both at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).