Know your rights with TIM assuming the DDD 32 of Oi Móvel

After a year of analysis, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved, last Wednesday (9), the sale of Oi’s mobile network to Claro, Vivo and TIM. The last company will be responsible for taking over most of the assets, which are divided according to the area code. Find out what the rights of Oi Móvel’s customers are with the movement in the mobile telephony market.

In the DDD 32, the responsible company will be TIM. The superintendent of Procon/JF, Eduardo Floriano, explains that, during the business succession, one operator succeeds the other without the contracts being extinguished. Therefore, the customer’s first right is to be informed about this change. “It is important, at this moment, that the consumer knows that the active subject of the contract, the creditor, is changing. The information containing the name, address, contact details and CNPJ of this new company must be given to the customer,” he says.

The superintendent also explains that, as it is a business succession, the contracts cannot be terminated. This means that the contracts in force “must be honored without any type of harm to the consumer, such as an increase or change in the conditions of supply or the quality of care and services provided”. According to Floriano, the consumer has the right to remain with the contract already agreed or, eventually, if he considers that that contract no longer serves him, ask for its termination.

The consumer protection body also reinforces that the customer continues to have the right to portability, and it is advisable that new companies disclose their own plans, which may be more advantageous to the customer. However, if the consumer wants to change the plan, Floriano points out that “in this case, specifically, customer loyalty can be demanded for a certain period, but only if there is quantifiable benefits granted to the consumer”. During business succession, companies must also assume any liability for undue charges and amounts that have to be refunded to customers.

Tim claims to be prepared to take on assets

In a note, TIM’s advisory advises that the operator is prepared to take over Oi Móvel’s mobile assets “and that includes receiving these customers on the largest 4G network in Brazil, with the best service and service experience”. According to the company, the user base migration process will be carried out in stages, over 12 months after the closing of the operation, “respecting the prior communication to users, the guidelines and definitions expressed by Organs regulatory bodies and the current legislation, as well as like the LGPD”. Until then, he informs, customers continue to be served by Oi.

understand the decision

In the midst of one of the biggest judgments in the telecommunications sector, Cade approved the sale of Oi Móvel’s assets after a 3-3 tie in the councilors’ vote, tied by the competition defense body. The judgment had been moving companies and specialists in the area, since, with the purchase, the alliance between TIM, Vivo and Claro will hold 98% of the radiofrequency spectrum. In the assessment of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), the high concentration of these spectrums could prevent new competitors from entering the market.

The companies involved in the transaction claimed, in turn, that Oi would go bankrupt without the inflow of resources to pay the company’s debts and sustain the investments in the operations that still remained. The company went into judicial recovery in 2016, having a net debt of R$ 65 billion at the time.