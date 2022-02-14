Laboratory in Aracaju offers care to SUS patients | F5 News

One of the most complete laboratory units of Brazilian higher education institutions is in Aracaju (SE), did you know? Located in the Center, the Central Biomedicine Laboratory of the Tiradentes University (Unit Lab) serves, mainly, the beneficiaries of the Unified Health System (SUS) and is also an internship space for Unit students.

In 2021 alone, the Unit Lab performed more than 14,000 consultations, which according to the laboratory’s coordinator, Tamyres Mascarenhas, is an important milestone for Sergipe society. “We offer high quality and safe services related to follow-up in clinical analyses, being fundamental for the actions to control and fight diseases, in many of them, the results are released in a short time, in up to 24 hours”, she explains.

In addition to the social commitment, the Unit Lab also provides opportunities for students of Biomedicine and Pharmacy courses to have contact with patients during graduation, improving practical knowledge in the areas of: collection, hematology, microbiology, urinalysis, parasitology and biochemistry.

The Unit Lab is the only working school laboratory in Sergipe. “Here, students have a specific and equipped space to develop all the theoretical knowledge acquired during their training. For the student, being able to experience a real technical routine is an aggregator for their training. They pass through all the technical sectors where they are supervised by preceptor teachers. Thus, they acquire expertise in each segment, leaving prepared to take on vacancies in the professional field”, stated Tamyres.

The coordinator believes that 2022 will be an even more challenging year for professionals and students at the Unit Lab. “Always thinking about the customer and the social responsibility that our unit has, we are improving our processes and preparing our entire structure to receive one of the seals most requested quality in the health area. This seal is intended for support services to health organizations and seeks to meet safety criteria, including structural and management aspects”, concludes Tamyres.

Unit Lab Services

In addition to SUS, the Unit Lab also receives patients with health insurance plans and offers private care. To access the services, simply activate the service channels: (79) 3218-2304; [email protected]

The laboratory is located at Rua Laranjeiras, 710, downtown, in Aracaju (SE). The service is from Monday to Friday, from 6:30 to 18:00. On Saturdays from 7 am to 11 am.

