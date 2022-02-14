Lack of transmission lines is a challenge for solar energy projects

Nothing shines brighter than the sun in the future designed for the expansion of the electric sector. The generation of energy through photovoltaic panelsa technology that until recently figured as an eccentric topic in conversation circles about the electricity matrix, left all other sources behind and took the lead in the auction that the government will hold in three months to expand the national park.

THE Estadão carried out a survey on each of the new energy generation projects registered in the auction scheduled for May, when the projects that should come into operation in four years will be contracted, hence the name “A-4 Auction”. This is one of the main auctions in the electricity sector, because it is aimed at large-scale projects that need more time to build. The data show that, among hundreds of hydroelectric projects, thermal plants and wind farms, nothing beats solar plants.

In all, 1,894 energy generation projects from all sources have registered with the Energy Research Company (EPE), the body that carries out the auction to choose the projects that will deliver energy to all distributors in the country. that 1,263 projects (67%) are of photovoltaic generation. The predominance is the same when checking the energy potency. Of the 75,250,000 megawatts (MW) forecast by all projects, 52,000 MW – 70% of the power registered for the auction – come from solar panels.

Protagonism

To get an idea of ​​what this means, it would be the same as building almost five hydroelectric dams in Belo Monte, which is today the largest national power generation enterprise. Based on the history of the EPE, about 80% of these registered projects receive the green light to participate in the auction, as they meet all the technical requirements of the qualification process. If the distributors have a good demand for new energy, therefore, everything indicates that solar plants can be protagonists of the dispute.

Among the investors who have presented projects and are preparing to build solar parks is Lightsource BP, one of the largest companies in the world in this sector. The English company, which has British Petroleum as a partner, has been in Brazil since 2019. Ricardo Barros de Vasconcelos Lima, general director of Lightsource BP in Brazil, says that the company has already started the construction of a solar park in Ceará, with 210 megawatts of power, but that plans to multiply that generation tenfold by 2025.

“We have secured a $1.8 billion financing line in London to invest in operations around the world. What I can tell you is that we will be at the auction, for sure, but also with caution. Let’s see what the volume of energy demanded by the distributors will be”, he said.

Impulse

Three factors help to understand why solar energy went from being an electrical experiment to entering the basis of the national supply. The first is the cost of energy. In a decade, the value of solar generation plummeted and today it rivals among the cheapest in the country, even surpassing, at times, wind and hydroelectric plants. If in 2013 the cost of a megawatt-hour of solar energy was US$103, this price has dropped to US$31 in 2021.

The second factor concerns the advancement of technology. Today, a solar park is built with half the investment that would have been required five years ago to occupy the same area, while the efficiency of new equipment has grown and today delivers 30% more energy, on average, than structures that were in place five years ago. years old. Installation time is also greatly reduced compared to a hydroelectric project, for example, with plants operating between one and a half to two years.

A third aspect that favors national expansion is the incidence of sunshine in the country, present with strong intensity in much of the national territory and constantly. “There is no surprise for us in these moves. We see the offer of solar projects as a response to the increasing demand of the sector”, says Marcio Trannin, vice president of the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar). “Winds are renewable, but the sun manages to be even more democratic than the wind. Wind projects take place in specific areas, while the solar source has a much greater capillarity capacity.”

Even so, to give more security to the electric sector and diversify the energy matrix, the government announced last week the resumption of works on the Angra 3 nuclear plant by state-owned Eletronuclear on the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The works will be carried out by a consortium formed by the companies Ferreira Guedes, Matricial and ADtranz, the group that won the bid to contract the services of the plant’s so-called “Critical Path Acceleration Plan”. Today there are only two nuclear units in operation in the country, Angra 1 and 2.

The military defend that investment in nuclear energy should be made by the country, because, among other factors, it is a source that delivers the total volume of energy that its turbines can generate at the moment the electric sector wants, unlike other sources ” intermittent” – such as hydroelectric, wind and solar, which depend on the climatic conditions of rain, wind and sun to provide energy, over which there is no complete control.

Today there are basically three major energy markets where solar panels are spread. Residential environment and small businesses, its use is made directly by the entrepreneur, who seeks a way to generate their own energy and thus reduce their electricity costs. It’s called the distributed market. Another segment explored by solar plants is the sale of generation to energy distributors, a sector known as the “regulated market”, which will hold the auction in May.

A third market, however, should concentrate a good part of the projects in the coming years. This is the so-called “free market”, where large industries – such as the electro-intensive, steel and cement sectors, for example – buy energy directly from their generators, in direct and long-term contracts, without going through the distributors.

“There is certainly a lot of demand from distributors, and the sector will be present, as you can see in this auction, but the consolidation of photovoltaic energy should take place, even with a strong entry into the free market”, says Marcio Trannin.

Today, photovoltaic generation brings together 7,157 projects in operation across the country, with a total power of 4,735 megawatts. The share of the sun in the electricity matrix, 2.60% of the national power, is little considered, but the trend is that this share will advance in leaps and bounds in the coming years, as happened with wind farms. A decade ago, weather vanes were on the same level as solar plants are today. Today, they account for more than 11% of the country’s generation and, in windy times, they already represent more than 20% of the daily supply.