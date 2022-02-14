Larissa, from the BBB 22’s Casa de Vidro, asks about Eliezer and Maria’s relationship and he says: ‘I couldn’t make a couple’ | real time

Eliezer walks to the outside area to say good morning to the members of the Glass House from BBB 22. As soon as they start talking, Larissa asks her brother: “Because you’re Maria they broke up?”
“Me and Maria were never a couple. We caught up at a party, and then two days later we got together again and what you saw on the duvet happened. Then we didn’t get along anymore”, explains Eliezer.
“Friends who make out”, says Gustavo. “Exactly. Before rolling the duvet over, we talked, and she told me that there was a person out there who liked it. She asked how I was about it. After we made out, we made out out of nowhere. “, continues the businessman.
“But you could see when you got together that it wasn’t the same as Eslo it’s the Lucas. Who already intended to form a couple”, opines Gustavo.
“Exactly. So much so that when they asked, I don’t know if I could make a couple in here. In real life it’s hard enough to make a couple. I’m an Aquarius”, explains Eliezer, who then adds: “The only thing we talk about is being careful not to make this a motel.”
Eliezer talks with Larissa and Gustavo about his relationship with Maria — Photo: Globo
