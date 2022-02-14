Lawyer tells how she protected 5 boys in the rockfall in Capitólio

Rio de Janeiro – Lawyer Isabel Martins da Costa, 46, was on a speedboat in Lagoa de Furnas, in the city of Capitólio (MG), when the rock wall moved towards her that Saturday, January 8.

Video: canyon rock falls and hits speedboats in Capitólio (MG)

She was accompanied on the boat by her 14-year-old son Felipe, her two sisters and brothers-in-law, four nephews aged between 10 and 14 and a couple of friends with two other children.

“As I turned around, I watched the scene that looked like a movie, the huge rock peeling off and falling. I shouted to the boys: ‘Get under me’. Like a hawk, I opened my arms and placed all five under my body. My mission was to save them”, said Isabel, who has lived in the city of Rio for 23 years, in an interview with Globo.

All escaped with minor injuries. She ended up being the hardest hit. “The speedboat sank and I was sucked in because I wasn’t, unlike the boys, wearing a life jacket. As I emerged from the wreckage, my face was bleeding. I didn’t know it yet, but my right ear and part of my face had been ripped off”, described the lawyer.

She took 200 stitches and underwent a process of reconstruction of the eardrum and ear canal. She also suffered a neck injury. “I’m walking with a crutch.”

And he still doesn’t know if the deafness will be temporary or permanent. “Life is an instant, the after does not exist. What exists is one now followed by another now and so on,” added Isabel.