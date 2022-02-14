Learn how to withdraw forgotten money from the bank. Consultation returns Monday (14/2) – Economy

Users will be able to identify accounts with financial residues and the date on which they must return to the site to request the amount. And, from March 7, it will be possible to know the right day for the redemption and request the bank transfer.

Also according to the BC, banks will have up to 12 working days after the transfer request to deposit the money in the bank account.

Who is entitled to the money?

Currently, around 28 million individuals and companies have money to redeem in this first stage of returning values. The SVR must return up to R$8 billion to individuals and companies that have closed current or savings accounts with available balances since 2001.

The amount also includes fees and installments for credit operations unduly charged, capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses from credit unions and unsought funds from consortium groups that were terminated.

How to withdraw forgotten amounts in the bank? Before the suspension, 79,000 citizens and companies were able to consult the SVR through the BC website and 8,500 return requests were formalized, representing approximately R$900,000 already recovered. To request the money transfer, the system requires that the interested party has a login on the gov.br platform with a silver or gold security level.

Learn how to request forgotten money in the bank: The government provides three different levels of security: bronze, silver or gold. All have access to government digital services, but the last two allow the use of public services that require a greater degree of security. 1) Check if you have receivables Access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br from the 14th

Enter your CPF or CNPJ

If there are amounts receivable, the system will inform a date for you to return to the site and request the available money, starting March 7 2) If you have forgotten money in the banks, check your Gov.br registration The date will be automatically generated by the system, according to BC. That is, it is not possible to choose it.

If you still don’t have a Gov.br login, register for free on the website or through the Gov.br App (Google Play and App Store). A silver or gold level Gov.br registration will be required to request the resources. It will not be possible to access the system with login Register

Create or update your login

Click on https://acesso.gov.br and enter your CPF; It is also possible to carry out this step by downloading the gov.br system application on mobile phones with Android and iOS operating systems.

Select the Term of Use, I am not a robot and click on the Continue button

How to increase account security level:

Log into your account on the gov.br portal with your registered CPF and password

In the list menu, click on “Privacy” and then on “Manage Trust Seal List”

On the page authorizing the use of personal data, click on “Authorize”

On the opened page, the current security level of your account will appear. Most accounts are created with bronze level

The page will display the list of options to “acquire new gov.br trustworthiness”, that is, increase the security of your account. Some alternatives, such as facial validation by Denatran to obtain a silver level, require the user to have registered biometrics in other government databases. Those who have a bank account can acquire the silver level through the registration validated via internet banking. In this way, the government platform confirms your data by logging in to the financial institution 3) Find out how much you have and ask for the money transfer on the scheduled date On the date scheduled in the Central Bank system, access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br again; if this date is not respected, it will be necessary to make a new appointment on the website.

It will be necessary to log into the SVR with your gov.br account, silver or gold

Access the system, discover the amount available and request the transfer 4) Get the money Money must be deposited via Pix, TED or DOC by the bank within 12 working days. That is, whoever requests the transfer on March 7th must receive it by the 22nd of the same month.

New website after crashes and crashes

In addition, the bank instructs customers not to click on suspicious links sent by email, SMS, whatsapp or Telegram. And, above all, do not make any type of payment to have access to values.

However, BC warns of an exception: after accessing the system (or if you accessed it on 01/24 and 25) and only in the case of requesting a redemption without indicating a Pix key, the financial institution that the user chose to enter contact to make the transfer. Even so, warns the bank, the institution cannot ask the user for personal data or password.