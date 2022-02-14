London prepares diplomatic effort to defuse crisis in Ukraine

posted on 02/13/2022 23:40 / updated on 02/13/2022 23:42



(credit: Sergei Supinsky/AFP)

London, United Kingdom | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a new diplomatic effort this week to defuse the Ukraine border crisis, his office said on Sunday.

The statement came after the UK defense minister suggested that some countries are not taking a strong enough stance towards Russia.

Johnson will hold talks with other leaders and is especially interested in dialogue with the Nordic and Baltic countries, according to a statement from his office.

“The crisis on Ukraine’s border has reached a critical point,” a spokesman for the prime minister said in a statement.

“All the information we have suggests that Russia could be planning an invasion of Ukraine at any moment. This would have disastrous consequences for both Ukraine and Russia,” he added.

Johnson would work with British allies to try to bring the crisis under control, the spokesman added.

Hours earlier, Defense Minister Ben Wallace commented in remarks to The Sunday Times newspaper that some Western countries have not been tough enough on Moscow.

He also claimed that there was a “smell of Munich” in diplomatic efforts to try to de-escalate the crisis, alluding to the agreement that allowed Nazi Germany to annex the Sudetenland in 1938, but failed to prevent war.

Wallace is expected to go to Brussels for a meeting of NATO defense ministers, which will start on Wednesday to address the crisis. Johnson, meanwhile, plans to travel to the EU at the end of the week.

Two weeks ago, the premier visited Kiev to show his support for Ukraine.

The United States reiterated on Sunday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent, after Moscow concentrated more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and carried out maneuvers in the Black Sea and Belarus.

Russia denies any war intentions, but calls for an end to NATO’s eastward expansion and for Ukraine not to be admitted to the Atlantic Alliance, which Western countries reject.

Johnson’s diplomatic efforts come at a delicate time, with voices from his own Conservative Party calling for his resignation over the “partygate” scandal.

Johnson is due to respond this week to a police inquiry into allegations that some parties held at his Downing Street office violated Covid-19 health restrictions.