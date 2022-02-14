Long-term Covid-19 is linked to vagus nerve failure, studies show

posted on 02/12/2022 06:00



(credit: DANIEL MIHAILESCU)

Thousands of patients recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection suffer from the long-term effects – a condition that, according to research to be presented in April at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, may be associated with the action of the coronavirus in vagus nerve, one of the most important in the body. The study was conducted by Gemma Lladós and Lourdes Mateu, from the German University Hospital Trias i Pujol, in Barcelona.

The vagus nerve extends from the brain to the trunk, reaching the heart, lungs, and intestines, as well as various muscles, including those involved in swallowing. It is responsible for a wide variety of bodily functions, including controlling heart rate, speech, gag reflex, transferring food from the mouth to the stomach, moving food through the intestines, and sweating, among others.

Long-term covid is a potentially disabling syndrome that affects about 10% to 15% of people who survive infection with Sars-CoV-2. The study authors propose that coronavirus-mediated vagus nerve dysfunction (VND) may explain some persistent symptoms, including dysphonia (voice problems), dysphagia (difficulty swallowing), dizziness, tachycardia (abnormally high heart rate), hypotension ( low blood pressure) and diarrhea.

The researchers performed a morphological and functional assessment of the vagus nerve, using imaging tests, in a group of patients with long-term covid with symptoms suggestive of VND. Of the 348 participants, 228 (66%) had at least one sign associated with VND. Of these, 22 were included in the initial phase of the study, which continues to recruit patients.

Of the 22 subjects analyzed, 20 (91%) were women with a median age of 44 years. The most frequent VND-related symptoms were diarrhea (73%), tachycardia (59%), dizziness, dysphagia and dysphonia (45% each) and orthostatic hypotension (14%). Almost all (86%) had at least three signs associated with vagus nerve dysfunction, with a mean duration of 14 months.

inflammations

Six of the 22 patients (27%) had a vagus nerve change in the neck shown by ultrasound — including nerve thickening and increased echogenicity, which indicates mild inflammatory reactive changes. A chest imaging exam showed flattened diaphragmatic curves in 10 of 22 (46%) subjects — clinically, this condition translates as decreased diaphragmatic mobility during breathing, or simply abnormal breathing. Sixty-three percent of those evaluated had reduced maximal inspiratory pressures, evidencing weakness of the respiratory muscles.

The exams also confirmed several other alterations associated with vagus nerve dysfunction, such as swallowing difficulties, gastroesophageal reflux and dysphonia. “In this pilot evaluation, the majority of long-term covid patients with symptoms of vagus nerve dysfunction had a number of clinically relevant, significant structural and/or functional changes, including nerve thickening, difficulty swallowing, and symptoms of impaired breathing. Our findings , so far, point to vagus nerve dysfunction as a central pathophysiological feature of long covid,” the authors wrote in the article abstract.

WHO: with 70% vaccinated, the acute phase ends

On a visit to South Africa, the director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the acute phase of the covid-19 pandemic could end this year if a vaccination rate of 70% of the world population is reached. until the middle of the year, around June or July. “It’s in our hands… It’s a matter of decision,” he declared.

On Thursday night, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidio Moeti, said in a statement that the continent is leaving the pandemic phase thanks to the advance of immunizations. However, vaccination coverage is still the lowest in the world: 11%. Moeti highlighted that the number of cases of infections may be underreported and that covid is likely to become an endemic disease in the region.

The WHO chief went to Africa to visit the laboratories of Cape Town-based biotechnology company Afrigen, which manufactured the first messenger RNA vaccine against Covid-19 on the continent. Prepared from the sequencing of the publicly available genetic code of the Moderna laboratory, the immunizer will be ready for clinical trials in November and should be approved by 2024. “This vaccine will be more adapted to the contexts in which it will be used, with fewer storage obligations and the a lower price,” said Ghebreyesus. The Afrigen project is supported by the WHO and the Covax vaccine access mechanism.

FDA delays vaccine decision

The US regulatory agency FDA and Pfizer-BioNTech said they will wait for data on the effectiveness of three doses of the Covid vaccine in children under 5 years of age before authorizing immunization. The FDA had an expert meeting scheduled for Tuesday to consider the issue, but postponed the meeting. The results of the test on the effectiveness of three doses for the age group are expected to come out in early April. In the two-dose clinical trial, which tested one-tenth of the adult dose in the younger group, the vaccine failed to produce the desired immune response in children aged 2 to 4 years, reaching only 60% of the antibody level identified for successful vaccination. immunization. Children aged 6 months to 2 years produced the desired level of antibodies.