Lost Ark passes 1 million concurrent players on Steam

Game becomes the second title with the most concurrent players on the platform

Lost Ark arrived recently and is already a public success, the game developed by smilegate RPG and published by Amazon Games has already surpassed the 1 million player mark in Steam. The game is a MMORPG what happens in arkesia and promises many locations to be explored, with immersive combat and PvP fights, the game can be played for free and has an isometric view similar to what is found in the titles of the Diablo franchise.

The title was released to everyone on February 11th and became the second game with the most players connected simultaneously, surpassing Counter Strike: Global Offensive and dota 2the brand of 1,325,305 players was reached in the last 24 hours on the platform.

Despite being a free game, there are some packages available on Steam that already provide certain items to the buyer, check the values ​​below and click here to go directly to the game page on steam and check out the details.



Lost Ark – Free to play

Lost Ark Apprentice Starter Pack – R$113.99

Lost Ark Explorer Starter Pack – R$198.99

Lost Ark Vanquiser Starter Pack – BRL 368.99

Check below the minimum and recommended specs to play Lost Ark.

Minimum requirements

Requires a 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel i3 or AMD Ryzen 3

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 / AMD HD6850

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Disk Space: Requires 50 GB of free space

Recommended Requirements



Requires a 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Disk Space: Requires 50 GB of free space

You are playing Lost Ark? Want to try out the new MMORPG? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Via: gamespot