Luana Piovani explains why she doesn’t let children appear on BBB22

posted on 02/13/2022 17:38 / updated on 02/13/2022 17:42



(Credit: Playback/Instagram)

This Sunday (13), Luana Piovani used social media to explain why she didn’t let her children, Dom, Bem and Liz, appear in the video of Pedro Scooby’s angel, during the Big Brother Brazil reality. The surfer won the race alongside Paulo André and, as usual, the winners of this stage receive a video of the family.

“I won’t have the image of my children in the angel business, because the authorization was practically for life for about five lives. Use of the image even if Pedro left. I never submitted myself to the big company, I will not submit my children. wonderful role of mother, my best role. I’m protecting my children,” she explained.

“Nobody dies of homesickness, folks. I spent three months away from my children because of the lockdown, I survived, it worked. He’s been here for three weeks. He’s not going to die. I’m protecting my greatest treasure”, concluded Luana.

angels of the week

Pedro Scooby and Paulo André won the fourth Angel of BBB22. This time, the duo will be able to enjoy the privileges of the Angel of the week.

The professional athletes got the better of it after a fierce dispute in this Saturday’s race (12/2), which demanded speed, balance and concentration from the brothers. The two winners will take the prize of R$10 thousand and 10 years of subscription to Globoplay.

But as great powers come with great responsibilities, in the formation of the next Paredão of reality, on Sunday (13/2), the duo of angels will be able to immunize only one participant, chosen by consensus. The two will also decide, between them, which one will be immune.

Scooby and PA also chose three participants for the Monster’s punishment: Lucas, Linn da Quebrada and Natalia.