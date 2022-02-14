Lula-Alckmin’s Santinho already circulates in the PT’s networks – 02/14/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

A picture of the Lula-Alckmin ticket is circulating on PT networks, taking for granted the alliance between ex-president Lula and ex-governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin for the presidential race this year. In the montage with the faces of the two, the inscription “Front Ampla Contra Bolsonaro” appears.

The negotiations for the formation of the Lula-Alckmin ticket were anticipated by the column, in November. In December, the column also anticipated that the alliance for the formation of the ticket was already sealed, although it has not yet been made official.

The two have already met several times privately, the last of which was on Friday (11), at the house of former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad (PT), one of the main organizers of the ticket and pre-candidate for the Government of São Paulo. At the meeting, it was established that the official announcement of the alliance will be made in March.

In December, Lula and Alckmin made their first public appearance together at the Prerogativas group’s dinner, at a restaurant in São Paulo.

According to interlocutors, Lula has already stated that, with the toucan as vice president, he could sleep peacefully: Alckmin, who was governor four times, would have experience and political stature. He would help governance. And he would not turn Vice into a center of conspiracy and sabotage to destabilize the government.

On January 19, the former president defended the union with Alckmin around his candidacy. “For my part, there is no problem in making an alliance with Alckmin and having him as vice president. We are going to build a program of interest to Brazilian society. I do not give up that the priority is the Brazilian people. being vice or not being vice, because it seems to me that he defined himself in making an opposition not only to Bolsonaro, but to ‘dorismo’ [de João Doria] here in São Paulo,” Lula said in a meeting with journalists.

In December, Alckmin left the PSDB after 33 years and so far is without a party – the information was anticipated by the column in May 2021. the PV also invited the former governor to join the legend.

Lula, according to Datafolha, has 48% of the votes, or almost half of the electorate he would need to win the election in the first round.

In January, the MST (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Rurais Sem Terra), a historic ally of the PT, signaled that it had no objection to the Lula-Alckmin ticket.