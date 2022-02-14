Man dies after being punched in dispute over Palmeiras game in World Cup final

Lawyer Celso Wanzo, 58, died on Saturday night (12) after a argument in a condominium located in Jardim Pinheiros, in São José do Rio Preto, in São Paulo. The man was watching the football match between palm trees and Chelsea in the Club World Cup final, and was involved in a confusion. he received a punch of another resident of the condominium and was unconscious, according to investigations.

Wanzo was rescued and taken to a hospital, but he could not resist his injuries and died. The lawyer’s neighbor was arrested, but posted a R$5,000 bond and was released. The information is from Metropolis.

Violence

The lawyer’s case is the second incident that ended with victims after the football match between the Brazilian and English teams. After the game, a general confusion took place around the Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, Palmeiras stadium. Fans fought and a man died after being shot on Rua Palestra Itália.

The fan, identified by Dante Luiz, 42, was hit in the chest region, was in serious condition and was referred to Hospital das Clínicas.

In a statement, the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) declared that, “in view of the scenario, it was necessary to use civil disturbance control. A man was arrested in the act and (…) images will be analyzed to identify others involved. ”.

The suspect in the crime is prison guard José Ribeiro Apostolo Júnior. He told Politics that he shot “in self-defense”. The agent was charged with felony murder.

According to his testimony, fans surrounded him to steal a cell phone. José said he tried to flee and warned that he was armed, but it was no use. According to the testimony, José said he was attacked and had to shoot.