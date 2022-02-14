Man gathers dozens of strangers ‘to make friends’ with promise of free pancakes in the US | Look how nice it is

When his wife told him he was “getting weird” and that he “needed new friends”, a man in the US city of San Francisco stuck flyers around his neighborhood promising free pancakes to meet strangers — without expecting a big reception. .

To his surprise, the idea was a success. On Twitter, Chris Kimball claims that he gathered more than 75 people from the region on January 22, and distributed more than 125 pancakes to them.

“San Francisco isn’t doing well. The power is all screwed up. I can’t do much to solve the problems here, but I can make pancakes,” wrote the owner of a crème brûlée cart.

He told the show’s “Today” website that he was surprised by the number of people who showed up. “Even putting up the flyers made me nervous and self-conscious,” he said.

“This could be a really stupid idea that everyone would hate. But the first people showed up right away. They lived two houses next door and were very excited.”

He says that he didn’t imagine having a big event, he just wanted the opportunity to meet his neighbors again after so long without seeing them properly because of the pandemic.

The meeting was attended by people from different generations and origins, and many who lived close to each other, but who had never spoken.

“They didn’t know what to expect, but they hoped it would be wonderful. And because of that, it really was.”

Because of this, he says he plans to hold more pancake parties for everyone again, at his home and in other parts of town.