Man had affair with sister and kills her after “betrayal” | world-news

An unhealthy relationship ended in tragedy last Friday (11), in El Paso, in the United States, and was reported by the local press.

The Texan identified as Jose Manuel Guzman, 32, had a fit of rage after discovering that his sister, with whom he was in an incestuous relationship, had slept with another man.

Without thinking twice, the accused beat his sister with a baseball bat and a massage instrument. The day before the murder, the two had argued and during a fight, Guzman punched the woman, breaking her tooth. After the crime, he called his mother telling him what he did, she called the authorities and he was arrested shortly after, as he tried to clean the victim’s blood from the floor of the house.

According to information from District Attorney John Briggs, the accused told police officers that he woke up on the day of the crime feeling that someone had been in his house, then learned that his sister had slept with a friend while he was sleeping., the information is from the newspaper “El Paso Times”.

The relationship

Guzman was born in Guatemala and moved to the US as a child. Until then he didn’t know of his sister’s existence, the discovery was made recently, shortly after she moved in with him. The woman’s identity was withheld. The sexual relationship between the two began shortly after the move.