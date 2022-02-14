Man kills sister in rage after she goes to bed with another

The case shocked the police and reveals a bizarre detail of the relationship between the brothers

A case shocked police in early February 2022. A 32-year-old man beat his sister to death with a baseball bat and a massage instrument after discovering that she had slept with another man. The case took place in El Paso, Texas, in the United States.

José Manuel Guzman was born in Guatemala, but as a child he lived in the United States. He recently discovered that he has a biological sister – who has not been identified – and she moved to live with him in the country.

The two were in a sexual relationship without her mother knowing. After an argument, the sister reportedly went out with another man and slept with him. José found out and beat his sister to death during a fit of rage.

He would have called his mother to tell him what had happened, but she told the police, who went to the scene and found him trying to clean his sister’s blood on the floor of the house.

Guzman was arrested by the American police and will remain in prison until the end of the investigation and forensic examination of the woman’s body.

Police did not disclose the sister’s age, their relationship status and the sister’s legal status in the country.