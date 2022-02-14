Mario Frias’ assistant calls Paulo Coelho a “pothead” and “idiot”

The National Secretary for Promotion and Incentive to Culture, André Porciuncula, called the writer Paulo Coelho a “pothead” and “idiot”. Porciuncula is assistant to Secretary Mario Frias and would be part of the entourage of the Special Secretariat for Culture that would go this week to Russia, Hungary and Poland.

The speech was in response to a tweet by a member of the Brazilian Academy of Letters who celebrated the cancellation of the presence of the members of the secretariat. The number of members of the ministries was reduced, but the trip of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) remains maintained, with departure scheduled for this Monday (14/2).

In addition to Frias and Porciuncula, the chief of staff, Raphael Azevedo, the audiovisual secretary, Felipe Pedri, and the deputy secretary, Hélio Oliveira, would also travel through the portfolio.

According to Porciuncula, the cancellation of the presence of the members of the Secretary of Culture was due to tensions in the region, but the trip will be rescheduled.

“Poker, you’re a fool. The trip was rescheduled due to tensions in the region, but we will still go, we have international cultural agreements to celebrate with Russia and Hungary”, wrote the secretary on Sunday (13/2) on Twitter.

Pothead, you’re a fool. The trip was rescheduled due to tensions in the region, but we will still go, we have international cultural agreements to celebrate with Russia and Hungary. And idiot, I didn’t go to NY, Mario made a small and economical delegation. pic.twitter.com/aCwxuJY0NL — André Porciuncula (@andreporci) February 13, 2022

In a note, the Special Secretariat for Culture said that the Presidency of the Republic requested the reduction of the entourage of all ministries that would go to the agendas.

“Due to the orientation of the presidency, which requested the reduction of the entourage of all ministries that would go to the agendas in Russia and Hungary, there was no longer any sense to keep the trip to the agenda only in Poland, the trip being canceled to reschedule on another date” , said the secretary.

trip to USA

The cancellation of the trip comes amid another controversy: a visit to the United States that cost more than R$39,000.

Mario Frias took a trip to New York in December 2021 to discuss audiovisual production with Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter Renzo Gracie.

Round-trip flights from Frias in business class alone cost R$26,000 (R$13,000 each way). In daily, the secretary received R$ 12.8 thousand. Insurance was also contracted for R$305, totaling R$39.1 thousand.

In addition, the former actor received R$ 1,800 from the public coffers in compensation for a test for Covid-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus, carried out during the displacement.

Frias and Porciuncula did a live on Saturday night (12/2) in which they stated that the reason for the visit was to visit “the Broadway market”.

“This trip was to talk to the self-sustaining Broadway market to see where these guys get it right. We wanted to bring ideas here. The objective was to see how that market is so successful, while here we continue to depend on millions”, explained Frias.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office requested on Friday (11/2) that the Court of Auditors of the Union determine the expenses of the trip. In the representation, deputy attorney Lucas Rocha Furtado classified the secretary’s trip as “extravagant” and defended that the case affronts “the principle of administrative morality”.

The deputy attorney also requested that the TCU investigate whether Frias’ trip “has legitimate reasons” of public interest or if it was intended only for “private interests”.