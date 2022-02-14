Mario Frias goes live to explain a R$ 39,000 trip to New York and an empty schedule – 02/14/2022 – Illustrated

In a live on Saturday (12) night, the special secretary for Culture, Mario Frias, and his right-hand man, André Porciuncula, tried to explain the R$39,000 trip that Frias made to New York in December, paid for by public coffers, and that caused unease in the government.

Frias stayed in the city between the 14th and 19th of that month, accompanied by his assistant secretary, Hélio Ferraz. During this period, the duo had only three meetings, according to the Culture Secretary’s agenda — one with Bruno Garcia, a businessman who presents himself as a New York expert on his Instagram, another with jiu-jitsu world star Renzo Gracie, and a third with producers Marc Routh and Simone Genatt, who take Broadway shows to Asian countries, according to the company’s website.

“We were developing the IN [instrução normativa relacionada à Lei Rouanet]the goal [da viagem] went to talk to the Broadway market, because it is a market that is self-sustaining”, said the secretary in the live. “We went with the minimum, Hélio and I stayed in the same room, in a normal hotel, normal price”, he added.

The trip, requested as a matter of urgency in early December — that is, less than 15 days in advance — cost a total of R$ 78,000 to the public coffers, according to data from the Transparency Portal. Round-trip tickets cost R$26,000 for each of the servers.

The official justification was a meeting with Bolsonarista fighter Renzo Gracie for a “cultural project involving audiovisual production, culture and sport”. The meeting with Broadway producers is not on the Transparency Portal.

Last week, an ordinance radically altered the Rouanet Law, the main public mechanism for encouraging the arts, imposing a limit of BRL 3,000 on the payment of artists with incentive funds. Frias’ trip cost 13 times that amount.

Although the data is public and is on a government website, Frias stated on his Twitter that he did not fly business class, did not pay that amount for the trip and that the purpose of the trip “was not the way they put it in the untrue headlines.” [de imprensa]”. He did not say, however, how much he spent or why he went to New York.

In Saturday’s live, the secretary also said that he is a homebody and that he hates traveling. “It was an excellent trip and it will bear excellent results. If I wanted to stay in the mamata, I would stay in the life I had. And not to come here and get stoned.”

Ferraz, the assistant secretary, said in a social network that the trip served to make “important negotiations to build a pole for training actors in musicals”, discuss audiovisual guidelines and talk “about incredible projects that pass between sport and culture in favor of of disadvantaged children”. According to him, there was no “champagne paid with public coffers”.​

After the discomfort caused by the repercussions of the trip to the United States, the Special Secretariat for Culture canceled the trip by Frias and his advisors to Russia, Hungary and Poland, scheduled for this week. They would join a delegation of President Jair Bolsonaro, from the PL, to Moscow, where a meeting between the Brazilian leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin should take place.