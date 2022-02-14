Mario Frias’ right-hand man calls Paulo Coelho a ‘pothead’ and ‘idiot’

posted on 02/13/2022 18:13



(credit: Disclosure)

The National Secretary for Promotion and Incentive to Culture, André Porciuncula, came out in defense of the chief special secretary for Culture of the Bolsonaro government, Mario Farias, and called the writer Paulo Coelho a “pothead” and “idiot”. The offenses were made by Twitter in response to a post by Coelho that commented on the cancellation of a delegation from the Special Secretariat for Culture to Russia, Hungary and Poland.

The order of cancellation came from the Presidency of the Republic, which decided for a leaner entourage, but kept the trip even in the face of tensions on the international scene. Porciuncula would accompany Mario Frias on the trip to Russia.

Coelho commented, on his Twitter account, about the cancellation of the delegation’s trip. “Finally, a good decision by Jair Bolsonaro: to clean up the idiots Mario Frias and André Porciuncula – who promise and do not show the receipts for the mamata of the trip to the USA – to continue the crude tourism”, he said.

The writer refers to the five-day trip to New York (USA), made by Frias, to discuss an audiovisual project with jiu-jitsu fighter Renzo Gracie, which would have cost R$39,000. According to the Transparency Portal, the secretary spent R$26,000 on airline tickets alone.

Responding to the post, Porciuncula countered by saying that he did not travel to New York with Frias and that the trip to Russia was postponed due to “tensions in the region”. “Poker, you are silly. The trip was rescheduled due to tensions in the region, but we will still go, we have international cultural agreements to celebrate with Russia and Hungary,” he said.